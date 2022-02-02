22CV0045: Stanley Copes vs. Springfield TLC Daycare, Inc. c/o Miguel Pedraza Jr. Registered Agent, breach of contract.

22CV0046: Security National Bank, Division of The Park National Bank nkd Park National Bank vs. Clark County Treasurer, Linda Gossett, Joseph Doe, (name unknown), Unknown Spouse, if any, of Linda Gossett, Jack Doe (name unknown) Unknown Spouse, if any, of Angelia Morgan, James Doe(s) and Jane Doe(s), (names and addresses unknown) the Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Beneficiaries, Next of Kin, Executors, Administrators, Personal Representatives and Assigns of Farris Morgan Jr., Deceased and their unknown spouses, if any, John Doe(s) and Jan Doe(s), (names and addresses unknown) the Unknown Guardians of Minor and/or Incompetent Heirs Farris Morgan Jr., Deceased, Mary McCollum, Ronald McCollum, Angelia Morgan, Ellen Morgan, Larry Morgan, Marcella Morgan, Security National Bank, Division of The Park National Bank nka Park National Bank, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, foreclosure.