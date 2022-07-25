BreakingNews
Flags lowered in honor of Clark County deputy killed in the line of duty
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Combined ShapeCaption
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News
26 minutes ago

Current cases:

22CV0335: Melissa Scott and Jason Scott v. Thomas Dickinson, Erie Insurance Company, Cody Sells, action for money.

22CV0336: Woodruff Enterprises Inc. v. Safeway Freezer Storage Company LLC, Safeway Fresh Foods LLC, breach of contract.

22CV0337: Rocket Mortgage LLC, Quicken Loans LLC FKA Quicken Loans Inc v. Clark County Treasurer, Discover Bank, Elizabeth Snyder I, Velocity Investments LLC Assignee of Lending Club Corporation Assignee of Webbank, foreclosure.

22CV0338: The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as S/I/I to all permitted successors and assigns of JPMorgan Chase Bank, as trustee for Normura Asset Acceptance Corporation NAAC Reperforming Loan Remie Trust Certificates, Series 2004-R2 v. Cyndi L. Jarrell, John E. Jarell, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, Treasurer of Clark County Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Shannon Karl Frederick Newman, 53, of Springfield, meat cutter and Christine Andrea Benedum, 47, of Springfield, pharmacy technician.

Dorothy Sharonda Aldridge, 42, of Springfield, warehouse and Andre Francois Jean, 34, of Springfield.

Martha Katherine Harford, 44, of Springfield, teacher and Samuel David Perin, 45, of Springfield, program specialist.

Emily Anne Lunsford, 30, of Springfield, STNA and Tyler Scott Davis, 30, of Springfield, team lead dock worker.

Brandi Nicole DeMoss, 30, of Springfield, correctional officer and Jayme Lynn Tenbrook, 29, of assistant manager.

Stacy Ann Wagner, 41, of Springfield, unemployed and Bryan Philip Rose, 42, of Moraine, CNC operator.

In Other News
1
Flags lowered in honor of Clark County deputy killed in the line of...
2
Clark County deputy killed in line of duty: Condolences offered from...
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Clark deputy killed Sunday once celebrated for community work with...
5
Best of Springfield: Voting starts today! Here’s how to get involved
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top