Current cases:
22CV0335: Melissa Scott and Jason Scott v. Thomas Dickinson, Erie Insurance Company, Cody Sells, action for money.
22CV0336: Woodruff Enterprises Inc. v. Safeway Freezer Storage Company LLC, Safeway Fresh Foods LLC, breach of contract.
22CV0337: Rocket Mortgage LLC, Quicken Loans LLC FKA Quicken Loans Inc v. Clark County Treasurer, Discover Bank, Elizabeth Snyder I, Velocity Investments LLC Assignee of Lending Club Corporation Assignee of Webbank, foreclosure.
22CV0338: The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as S/I/I to all permitted successors and assigns of JPMorgan Chase Bank, as trustee for Normura Asset Acceptance Corporation NAAC Reperforming Loan Remie Trust Certificates, Series 2004-R2 v. Cyndi L. Jarrell, John E. Jarell, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, Treasurer of Clark County Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Shannon Karl Frederick Newman, 53, of Springfield, meat cutter and Christine Andrea Benedum, 47, of Springfield, pharmacy technician.
Dorothy Sharonda Aldridge, 42, of Springfield, warehouse and Andre Francois Jean, 34, of Springfield.
Martha Katherine Harford, 44, of Springfield, teacher and Samuel David Perin, 45, of Springfield, program specialist.
Emily Anne Lunsford, 30, of Springfield, STNA and Tyler Scott Davis, 30, of Springfield, team lead dock worker.
Brandi Nicole DeMoss, 30, of Springfield, correctional officer and Jayme Lynn Tenbrook, 29, of assistant manager.
Stacy Ann Wagner, 41, of Springfield, unemployed and Bryan Philip Rose, 42, of Moraine, CNC operator.