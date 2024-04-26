24CV0322: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Shawn D. Green, action for money.

24CV0323: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Brenda Green-Taborn, action for money.

24CV0324: Dennis L. Goings, Lisa J. Goings v. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Humana, Daniel C. Isbell, John/Jane Doe 1-25, State Farm Fire & Casualty Company, personal injury.

24CV0325: Allied Park, LLC v. Supply Holding LLC, action for money.

24CV0326: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Dustin M. Lannon, action for money.

Marriage licenses:

Erin C. Carroll, 26, of Arlington, VA, US Air Force JAG and Cole T. Carnick, 26, of Arlington, VA, US Senate speechwriter.

Alexus P. A. Belli, 28, of Springfield, production associate and Travis A. Patterson, 55, of Springfield, production manager.

Michael G. Young II, 33, of Springfield, Navistar and Keshia N. E. Berrien, 34, of Springfield, McGregor.

Krista L. Hillard, 34, of Enon, SAHM and Joshua A. Watson, 31, of Enon, self employed.

Jilene Jean, 43, of Springfield, commercial and Greguy Francois, 44, of Springfield, commercial.

Property transfers:

Mo Mad Dad Properties LLC to Gregg and Kelli Inskeep, 143 Estle Road, Springfield; $450,000.

Mark D. and Karon A. Wolfe to Karon A. Wolfe, 9027 E. National Road, South Vienna; $0.

Elaine J. Bissaillon to Brittany Ruhe and Randy K. Peters, 6505 Fletcher Chapel Road, South Charleston; $150,000.

James H. and Teresa R. Johnson to Mo Mad Dad Properties LLC, 11200 E. National Road, South Vienna; $0.

Tyler Johnson to David Brown, 7257 London Road, South Charleston; $390,000.

Jane S. Cooper to James D. and Pamela S. Morris, 231 N. Chillicothe St., South Charleston; $175,000.

Baird Farms LLC to Peggy Smith, 2318 Paradise Lane, Springfield; $30,000.

Amber N. Hargett to John A. and Anna R. Rynders, 4338 Joy Drive, Enon; $20,000.

David F. and Anne I. Martin to Anne I Martin, 3910 Schenley St., Enon; $0.

Radiant Investment Group LLC to Elliott K. and Mckenzie Timmons, 6798 Arnold Ave., Enon; $169,000.

William J. Barth to Julie A. Barth, 6401 Springfield-Xenia Road, Springfield; $0.

N. Thompson Construction to Eric Richards, 6012 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; $75,000.

Terry A. Reaver to Bryan Kahlert, 80 N. Green St., Enon; $0.

Jon C. Vanderglas and Shelley Wiley to 160 North Xenia Drive LLC, 160 N. Xenia St., Enon; $0.

Jon C. Vanderglas and Shelley Wiley to Vanderglas LLC, 106 N. Xenia St., Enon; $0.

Karen Breeding to William R. Breeding, 172 Sunny Brook Trail, Enon; $0.

Mickey R. and Jeff D. Doogs to Devin and Brooke Whip, 5835 Baldwin Lane, Springfield; $0.

Jeri L. and Dana M. Pruitt to Amanda M. and Daniel K. McMullen, 4849 Brannan Drive E., Springfield; $165,000.

Barbara L. Bell to Velma L. Wertz, 4569 Reno Lane, Springfield; $128,000.

William S. Burkett to William S. and Pamela L. Burkett, 4614 Reno Lane, Springfield; $0.

Michael Jones Designs Inc. to Michael and Bonita Moore, 1513 Erika Drive, Springfield; $275,000.

Jackie L. Davis and Linda O. Davis to Linda O. Davis, 1871 Fox Ridge Road, Springfield; $0.

James H. and Cheryl L. Ullom to James H. Ullom, 1707 Berwick Ave., Springfield; $0.

Martin and Roberta Saxbe to Martin and Roberta Saxbe, 1842 Conrad Court, Springfield; $0.

Seth Jordan to Cameron and Jessica Stuckey, 4738 Curtis Drive, Springfield; $200,000.

Patricia A. Baker and Elizabeth A. and Steven R. Schmid, 706 Deerfield Trail, Springfield; $239,900.

Bryce Hill Inc. and Hollingshead Materials LLC, 3919 Urbana Road, Springfield; $330,100.

Dearth Resources Inc. to Bryce Hill Inc., 3701 Urbana Road, Springfield; $0.

Larry E. Kaffenbarger, trustee to Knapheide New Carlilse LLC, 1011 Ballentine Pike, New Carlisle; $2,420,000.

John P. Evans to John P. and Lesa Evans, 591 Shrine Road, Springfield; $0.

Mildred E. Dobyns to Tana E. Lynch, 533 Vale-Cemetery Road, Springfield; $0.

RMT Properties LLC to Luke A. and Mackenzie Williams, 5126 Kerns Road, Springfield; $309,000.

Thomas P. and Joyce A. Ryan to Joyce A. Ryan, 2958 E. Possum Road, Springfield; $0.

Lisa M. Fent to Timothy Damron and Jennifer R. Allen, 2981 E. Possum Road, Springfield; $330,000.

Lisa M. Hayes to John Hayes, 1910 Old Coach Drive, Springfield; $0.