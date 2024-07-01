All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Nolan E. Burns, 29, of West Des Moines, IA, teacher and Bethany C. Canestraro, 30, of West Des Moines, IA, speech language patholo.

Tonia M. Brecount, 52, of Springfield, paralegal and Richard R. Monroe, 46, of Springfield, teacher.

Seth A. Brown, 30, of South Charleston, merchandiser and Matthew A. Drake, 26, of South Charleston, cashier.

Kenneth M. Hayes, 34, of Springfield, CEO Junglepupexotics and Sierra M. Stokes, 28, of Springfield, kennel owner.

Property transfers:

Harding Moorefield Properties to Lauren and Justin Boggs, 233 Prentice Drive, New Carlisle; $104,000.

Vincent F. Guillory to Jennifer D. Bauman, 322 Funston Ave., New Carlisle; $0.

Boling Investments Limited LLC to Boling Investments Limited, 520 N. Church St., New Carlisle; $0.

Jesse Lucas to Tamara and James W. Chapman Jr., 2723 Anita Drive, Springfield; $240,000.

Waren W. Maine to Warren W. Maine, 4463 Saint Paris Pike, Springfield; $0.

Brenda S. Courlas to David A. and Karen J. Brucker, 4999 Knollwood Drive, Springfield; $51,000.

Gary N. Jenkins Sr. to Paul E. Fraley, 3852 Snyder-Domer Road, Springfield; $118,600.

Kevin M. and Keelie M. Lyden to Ashley D. and Kyle Schrader, 3580 Snyder-Domer Road, Springfield; $60,000.

Timothy M. and Lynn S. Tiede to McKenzie Rucker, 5451 Beard Road, Springfield; $180,000.

Morgan Moubray and Cole Fraley to Devin and Ashley Smock, 9200 Lisbon Road, South Charleston; $389,00.

Comfort Living LLC to Lilly Russi, 32 S. Chillicothe St., South Charleston; $210,000.

RDA Improvements LLC to Lisa Englemen, 216 Berschet Drive, South Charleston; $17,500.

Doris L. Rea to Alverta Rea, 26 Jamestown Road, South Charleston; $0.

Cory S. Hedges to Cory S. and Joseph T. Hedges, 3928 New York Drive, Enon; $0.

Lloyd E. Hardy to Roger Hardy, 4675 Enon-Xenia Road, Enon; $0.

Becky M. Seitz to Crag A. and Carla L. Wilson, 4127 Grossepoint St., Springfield; $324,900.

Double E Properties LLC to Janice J. Wilke and Matthew T. Zuber, 309 Fairfield Pike, Enon; $275,000.

Mary I. Jones Bill E. Anderson, 5157 Old Mechanicsburg Road, Springfield; $130,000.

Kenneth A. Short and Wendy L. Short, 3183 Willow Road, Springfield; $285,000.

Clay Hunter to Kevin P. Hunter, 4034 Ryland Drive, Springfield; $120,000.

Mary Jones to Mary Jones and Nancy McGill, 4739 Ashley Drive, Springfield; $0.

Jeff L. and Valerie A. Briner to Valerie A. Briner, 1610 Sierra Ave., Springfield; $0.

Raymond Claar to Elisha Claar, 4438 Ridgewood Road E., Springfield; $0.

Michael E. Fisher to David Keeney, 4850 Brannan Drive E., Springfield; $174,900.

Don R. and Winona C. Gore to Winona C. Gore, 5125 Crandall Lane, Springfield; $0.

Joseph M. Lewis to Donna S. Sebastian, 1857 Berwick Ave., Springfield; $225,000.

Robert W. Koons and Sharry L. Haerr, 1411-1415 Moorfield Road, Springfield; $350,000.

Lance J. Lookenott to Lance J. Lookenott, 4319 Tritle Trail, Springfield; $0.

Hodegeo Enterprises LLC to NPS MGT LLC, 4494 Derr Road, Springfield; $275,000.

Jerry E. Lightner to James J. Schmidt, 5408 Richmoor Road, Springfield; $155,000.

William C. and Patricia A. King to Patirica A. King, 1306 Richmoor Road, Springfield; $0.

Patti S. Martin to LSI Ventures LLC, 481 W. County Line Road, Springfield; $40,000.

Montserrat C. Lau, trustee to Gary J. Lau, trustee, 2425 Signal Hill Road, Springfield; $0.

Sure Fire Investments LTD to Staffco Construction Inc., 11321 Carriage Hill Road, New Carlisle; $40,000.

Trifecta Inc. to Trifecta Inc., 6780 Neer Road, Mechanicsburg; $0.

Bobby G. and Barbara J. Skelton to Bobby G. Skelton, 1990 N. Urbana-Lisbon Road, South Vienna; $0.

Midfirst Bank to Patrick Martin, 11270 Old Columbus Road, South Vienna; $148,500.

Cynthia A. Reedy Marino to Zane M. and Leanna R. Severt, 9110 Vernon-Catawba Road, Mechanicsburg; $250,000.

Ronald E. Bishop to Ronald E. and Rebecca S. Bishop, 657 Moorlands Drive, Springfield; $0.

Tishia L. Daniel to Mohammad Qundah, 2174 Shawnee Ave., Springfield; $54,000.

Esperanza Steinhoff to Ethan Herrle and Gina S. Herrle, 2229 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; $140,000.

BCS Real Estate Holdings LLC to AARR LLC, 2118, 2140 W. First St., Springfield; $1,588,000.