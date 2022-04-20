22CV0160: Freda Rector v. Stephen B. McCloud, The TJX Companies Inc., Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

22CV0161: U.S. Bank National Financial as trustee for Bayview Financial Mortgage Pass-Through Trust 2007-A Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2007-A v. Unknown spouse if any of Lee Hagans; Unknown spouse if any of Robert L. Burton Jr.; Lee Hagans; Capital One Bank; Ally Bank; National Check Bureau Inc.; the unknown heirs at law or under will if any of Carol L. Logan, deceased, address unknown; the unknown heirs at law or under will if any of Paul E. Logan, deceased, address unknown; Treasurer of Clark County Clark County, foreclosure.