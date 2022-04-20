BreakingNews
‘Frankenstein opioids’ prompt warning from Ohio attorney general
News
47 minutes ago

Current cases:

22CV0160: Freda Rector v. Stephen B. McCloud, The TJX Companies Inc., Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

22CV0161: U.S. Bank National Financial as trustee for Bayview Financial Mortgage Pass-Through Trust 2007-A Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2007-A v. Unknown spouse if any of Lee Hagans; Unknown spouse if any of Robert L. Burton Jr.; Lee Hagans; Capital One Bank; Ally Bank; National Check Bureau Inc.; the unknown heirs at law or under will if any of Carol L. Logan, deceased, address unknown; the unknown heirs at law or under will if any of Paul E. Logan, deceased, address unknown; Treasurer of Clark County Clark County, foreclosure.

22CV0162: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Brandi Dixon, action for money.

22CV0163: Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Danielle N. Garcia, Salome Garcia, Discover Bank, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.

22CV0164: Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Jonathan Nossa, Clark County Treasurer, unknown spouse of Jonathan Nossa, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Forest Eugene Nott, 45, CEO and Rebecca Ann Paoli, 38, tattoo artist.

