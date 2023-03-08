23CV0154: IH Credit Union, Inc. v. Anthony Knapp, breach of contract.

23CV0155: Altercare of Mayfield Village, Inc. v. Absolute Pharmacy, Inc., Michael Hill, possible spouse, Talena Hill, Pamela Littlejohn, Clark County Treasurer, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Executors, Administrators, and Assigns and their Spouses, if any, and the Unknown Guardians of Minor and or Incompetent Heris of Andrea M. McClellan, if any, Unknown Address, Wesbanco Bank, Inc., foreclosure.