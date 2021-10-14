Marriage licenses:

Toria Michelle Ryan, 27, of Springfield, law clerk and Ryo Yuri Watamura, 28, of Springfield, law clerk.

Property transfers:

Betty Massey to Jennifer L. Vaughn, 8900 Milton-Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; no fee

Billy D. and Sarah E. McNabb to Teresa and Randy Collins, 576 Winchester St., New Carlisle; $79,000

Debora A. Moore to Anthony B. Marcum, 616 Willowick Dr., New Carlisle; $132,500

Lindsey K. Weaver to Kyle Pierson and Taylor Poland, 1203 Edgebrook Ave., New Carlisle; $167,000

Margaret A. and Ernest J. Preston to Margaret A. Preston, 2451 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield; no fee

Toni and Olsen Rogers Jr., to Toni Rogers, 4333 Pine Tree Place, Springfield; no fee

Bradley Harris to Bradley and Kimberly Harris, 4163 Troy Road, Springfield; no fee

Marcia L. Maurer to Tabitha Blankenship, 2964 Old Springfield Road, Springfield; $120,000