Current cases:
22CV0189: Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Clark County Treasurer, Essex Healthcare Corporation, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc as Nominee For American Mortgage Service Company, Unknown Administrator, Executor or Fiduciary, Unknown Heirs, Next Of Kin, Unknown Spouses, Devisees, Legatees, Creditors and Beneficiaries Of The Estate Of Lorraine K Thomas, Deceased, foreclosure.
22CV0190: NewRez LLC, Shellpoint Mortgage Serving v. Clark County Treasurer, Shirley Mallick, Brandi M. Meade, Rick Meade, Rueben K. Meade, foreclosure.
22CV0191: Denise Henton v. Project Woman of Springfield and Clark County, wrongful termination.
22CV0192: PNC Bank National Association v. Ann L. Bauer, Clark County Treasurer, Greenlawn Village Condominium, John Doe Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse Of Ann L. Bauer, if any, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Rebecca Grice, 27, of Enon, customer service representative and Benjamin Wipert, 28, of Enon, medical MJ specialist.
Manuel Blessing, 45, of Springfield, salesman and Tricia Blanken, 42, of Springfield, RN.
Property transfers:
John D. Misocky to John D. and Thelma D. Misocky, 2537 Sunset Ave., Springfield; no fee
Dora E. Mason to Martin and Beverly Risley, 832 Mavor St., Springfield; $70,000
Alymac Properties LLC to Alyssa and Mackenzie Conkling, 232 N. Douglas Ave., Springfield; no fee
Steven D. and Renee J. Southward to Stephanie Jacobs and Jacob Duty, 129 Roseland Ave., E., Springfield; $147,500
Texas Holdings LLC to East High Street Enterprises LLC, 1813 E. High St., Springfield; $152,000
Tom Johnson to St. Andrew Life Management, 729 Cypress St., Springfield; $2,500
Jack and Mary R. Maynard to Jack A. Maynard, 771 E. Southern Ave., Springfield; no fee
Jack A. and Mary R. Maynard to Jack A. Maynard, 828 Lafayette Ave., Springfield; no fee
Melissa Thomas to Carrie E. Hall, Erie Ave., Springfield; no fee
Linda L. and Gary L. Durst Sr., to Gary L. Durst Sr., 272 E. Lansdowne Ave., Springfield; no fee
Zeus Investments Inc., to Shaun E. Fleming Jr., 580 Selma Road, Springfield; $1,300
TY Investments LLC to Danny D. Chapman, 119-121 E. Cassilly St., Springfield; $59,000
Under Gods Roof LLC to Jeffrey and Cheri McFarland, 270 W. First St., Springfield; $70,000