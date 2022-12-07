springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
1 hour ago

Current cases:

22CV0555: Wright-Patt Credit Union v. Leslye Call, Leslye Markey, Ronald Markey, replevin.

22CV0556: Wright-Patt Credit Union v. Robert Smith, replevin.

22CV0557: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Timothy Boswell, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Jaclynn Newton, 39, of Springfield, receptionist and Andrew Dysinger, 44, of Springfield, factory worker.

Steven Flick, 29, of Fairborn, military and Julia Romine, 22, of Fairborn, unemployed.

Property transfers:

Roberta M. Wright to Charles Mark and Philip Bryan Wright, Old Springfield Road Rear, South Charleston; none.

Wright to Charles Mark and Philip Bryan Wright, Old Springfield Road Rear, South Charleston to Victoria Lynne Hazlett and Danny D. Haney, 225 Old Springfield Road, South Charleston; $285,000.

Roberta M. Wright to Charles Mark and Philip Bryan Wright, Waldeck Drive, South Charleston; none.

Allison N. Scott to Dominic D. Agostino, 3739 Raymond Drive, Enon; $174,900.

Arthur J. and Dorothy C. Tolson to Rachel and Joshua Culp, 2703 Dayton-Springfield Road, Springfield; $82,500.

Gerald Sheridan and Jason Rogers to Jason Rogers, 2675 Dayton-Springfield Road, Springfield; none.

Arthur J. and Dorothy C. Tolson to Rachel and Joshua Culp, Dayton-Springfield Road, Springfield; $82,500.

Matthew A. Stamper to Richard A. Kolakowski, 3770 Dayton-Springfield Road, Springfield; $230,000.

George F. and Lois J. Bennett to George F. Bennett, 2675 Ehrhart Drive, Springfield; none.

