Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
48 minutes ago

Marriage licenses:

Robert Lewis Rodgers, 28, of Springfield, truck driver and Rae Alyssa Whitt, 24, of Springfield, stay-at-home parent.

Todd Michael Minnich, 43, of Springfield, cargo processor and Elizabeth Shannon Doyle, 38, of Springfield, pharmacy technician.

Dakota Diann Roland, 24, of Springfield, private contractor and Tyler Christopher Ulmer, 28, of Springfield, construction.

Property transfer:

Ulys K. and Tina C. Wilder to Tina C. Wilder, 9215 W. National Road, New Carlisle; no fee

David L. Pepiot to David L. and Helen Pepiot, 189 Tillie Lane, New Carlisle; no fee

Douglas E. and Carolyn M. Heaton to Carolyn M. Heaton, 872 Weinland St., New Carlisle; no fee

Travis Lemaster to Kyler A. Garber Sr., 1226 Grissom Ave., New Carlisle; $155,000

Ellen M. Estridge to Timothy Tschida, 182 West Dr., Springfield; $100,000

Hal Don Properties LLC to McHome Remodeling LLC, 624 Colony Trail, New Carlisle; $26,000

Phillip H. Hermes to Aaron Douglas Marko, 200 N. Henry St., New Carlisle; $185,000

Derek M. and Kenerly J. Hall to Nicholas and Natasha Lias, 3297 Maple Grove Road, Springfield; $400,000

Lee E. and Dawn E. Foster to Lee E. Foster, 4818 Troy Road, Springfield; no fee

William M. and Janice T. Purcell to Christopher T. Vance, 3380 Crist Road, Springfield; $230,000

