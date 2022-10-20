springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
45 minutes ago

Property transfers:

Barbara A. Diamond to Tina M. and Donald R. Tobias Thomason, 1732 Styer Dr., New Carlisle; $154,900.

Jacob Keeton to Kenneth Puckett, 1308 Styer Dr., New Carlisle; $115,800.

Trey C. Rush to Jeffrey J. and Jennifer L. Stratton, 210 Braun St., New Carlisle; $165,000.

Donna M. Pitstick to Christopher and Carrie McGuire, 625 Shawnee Park Dr., Springfield; $399,900.

William J. Trushel to Lewishelps LLC, 10891 Lower Valley Pike, Medway; $30,000.

Thomas M. and Stacey D. Hoenie to Evans Cattle Co. Inc., 10838 Milton-Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $426,000.

Melanie Hynes to Melanie S. Hynes, 505 Colony Trail, New Carlisle; none.

James P. Whalen to Rodz Bros. Construction, 724 Colony Trail, New Carlisle; $40,000.

James P. Whalen to Rodz Bros. Construction, 728 Colony Trail, New Carlisle; $40,000.

Sarah Elizabeth and James Campbrill to Juan Banda and Maria Isabel Bucio Sanchez, Zimmerman St. Rear, New Carlisle; $179,000.

Imogene C. Harris, trustee to LaDon Lee Donohoe, 3201 Troy Rd. Springfield; $133,000.

Charles R. and Judy P. Robinson to Stacy M. and Jason C. Cornett, 3341 Overholser Road, Springfield; $205,000.

Chance L. Madison to Maitland Marie and Anthony Dean Roberts, 4680 Hominy Ridge Road, Springfield; $300,000.

Danny J. Cottrell to Garrett C. Warner, 4850 Troy Rd., Springfield; $135,000.

Mary E. Vila to Dion M. and Kim C. James, Dogwood Drive, Springfield; $36,500.

Mary E. Vila to Dion M. and Kim C. James, Poplar Drive, Springfield; $36,500.

Mary E. Vila to Dion M. and Kim C. James, Dogwood Drive, Springfield; $36,500.

Patti J. and Neal T. Mutter and Patti J. Mutter, 1780 Ballentine Pike, Springfield; none.

Steven W. Penrod to Lisa Slygh, 6155 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield; $170,000.

