Property transfers:
Barbara A. Diamond to Tina M. and Donald R. Tobias Thomason, 1732 Styer Dr., New Carlisle; $154,900.
Jacob Keeton to Kenneth Puckett, 1308 Styer Dr., New Carlisle; $115,800.
Trey C. Rush to Jeffrey J. and Jennifer L. Stratton, 210 Braun St., New Carlisle; $165,000.
Donna M. Pitstick to Christopher and Carrie McGuire, 625 Shawnee Park Dr., Springfield; $399,900.
William J. Trushel to Lewishelps LLC, 10891 Lower Valley Pike, Medway; $30,000.
Thomas M. and Stacey D. Hoenie to Evans Cattle Co. Inc., 10838 Milton-Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $426,000.
Melanie Hynes to Melanie S. Hynes, 505 Colony Trail, New Carlisle; none.
James P. Whalen to Rodz Bros. Construction, 724 Colony Trail, New Carlisle; $40,000.
James P. Whalen to Rodz Bros. Construction, 728 Colony Trail, New Carlisle; $40,000.
Sarah Elizabeth and James Campbrill to Juan Banda and Maria Isabel Bucio Sanchez, Zimmerman St. Rear, New Carlisle; $179,000.
Imogene C. Harris, trustee to LaDon Lee Donohoe, 3201 Troy Rd. Springfield; $133,000.
Charles R. and Judy P. Robinson to Stacy M. and Jason C. Cornett, 3341 Overholser Road, Springfield; $205,000.
Chance L. Madison to Maitland Marie and Anthony Dean Roberts, 4680 Hominy Ridge Road, Springfield; $300,000.
Danny J. Cottrell to Garrett C. Warner, 4850 Troy Rd., Springfield; $135,000.
Mary E. Vila to Dion M. and Kim C. James, Dogwood Drive, Springfield; $36,500.
Mary E. Vila to Dion M. and Kim C. James, Poplar Drive, Springfield; $36,500.
Mary E. Vila to Dion M. and Kim C. James, Dogwood Drive, Springfield; $36,500.
Patti J. and Neal T. Mutter and Patti J. Mutter, 1780 Ballentine Pike, Springfield; none.
Steven W. Penrod to Lisa Slygh, 6155 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield; $170,000.