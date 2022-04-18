Current cases:
22CV0154: Nicholas Fowler v. Jeremy Flax, Buckeye Woodcraft and Stoneworks, complaint for damages.
22CV0155: OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Christina Funderburgh, action for money.
22CV0156: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Dawn M. Miller, action for money.
22CV0157: Jamison T. Gilmore v. Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Stephanie McCloud, Topre America Corporation, bureau of workers comp appeal.
22CV0158: Union Home Mortgage Corp v. Jonathan E. Castiaux, Macey D. Castiaux, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, United States Of America Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Kaylie Marie Lyons, 27, of New Carlisle, none and Kyle Patrick Jones, 30, of New Carlisle, butcher.