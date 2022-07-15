springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

22CV0317: U.S. Bank National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Barbara A. Jenkins, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, unknown spouse, if any, of Jenkins, foreclosure.

22CV0318: Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc. v. Clark County Treasurer, Annetta M. Girardot, Matthew J. Koepp, Debra R. Stout, unknown spouse of Matthew J. Koepp, unknown spouse of Anetta M. Giradot, unknown spouse of Debra R. Stout, the unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, executors, administrators, spouses and assigns and the unknown guardians of minor and/or incompetent heirs of William R. Stout, deceased, address unknown, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Susan Lynn Fenters, 62, of South Charleston, retired and Roger Leon Stout, 65, of South Charleston, retired, of South Charleston.

Charles Michael Valley, 68, of Springfield, retired and Betty Lou Vandiviere, 66, of Springfield, mediator.

Erik Isai Ramos Marquez, 37, of Springfield, construction and Sonia Eliz Casoverde Pocasanagre, 33, of Springfield, stay-at-home mom.

