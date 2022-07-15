22CV0317: U.S. Bank National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Barbara A. Jenkins, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, unknown spouse, if any, of Jenkins, foreclosure.

22CV0318: Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc. v. Clark County Treasurer, Annetta M. Girardot, Matthew J. Koepp, Debra R. Stout, unknown spouse of Matthew J. Koepp, unknown spouse of Anetta M. Giradot, unknown spouse of Debra R. Stout, the unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, executors, administrators, spouses and assigns and the unknown guardians of minor and/or incompetent heirs of William R. Stout, deceased, address unknown, foreclosure.