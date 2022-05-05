springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

22CV0178: Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as trustee for Structured Asset Securities Corporation Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-BC1 v. Michael E. Schall, Clark County Treasurer; unknown spouse, if any, of Michael E. Schall.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Cecil Ord Perks, 36, of Springfield, IT support and Dawn Lynn Gentry, 31, of Springfield, unemployed.

Property transfers:

Justin C. and Tara L. Vanbeber to Scott M. Pike, 6561 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $187,000

Patti S. Qvick to Teresa J. Hart, 1615 Lammes Lane, New Carlisle; no fee

Marley M. Hatton to Hailey McNamara, 1272 Bookwalter Ave., New Carlisle; $169,500

Patricia Carstensen to Anna Marie Eltzroth, 333 Funston Ave., New Carlisle; $127,500

Security National Bank Division of Park to Teresa Lou Sager, 3477 Turner Dr., Springfield; $139,900

Susan Ann and Rickie A. Barker to Elizabeth M. Appis, Hominy Ridge Road, Springfield; no fee

Kevin Harris to Kevin and Teresa Ann Harris, 3188 Folk Ream Road, Springfield; no fee

Barbara Lydia Huddleston to Susan Huddleston Bowers, 100 Mound Cir., Enon; no fee

Brian D. Wirth to Dillon Stevens, 6205 Harvest St., Springfield; $335,000

