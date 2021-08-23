Chance Lee Wyant, 26, of Springfield, pump tech and service and Cheyanne Niaoka, 23, of Lebanon, service tech.

Stephanie Lynne Bails, 40, of Springfield, chiropractic assistant and Mark Steven Peterson, 41, of Springfield, registered nurse.

Keisha Marie Martinez Gonzalez, 31, of Springfield, warehouse administrator and Christopher Richard Sample, 31, of Springfield, chef.