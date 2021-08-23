springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

1 hour ago

Cases called included:

21CV0240: Integrity Automotive Repair Inc. v. Eric T. Woodland II, action for money.

21CV0241: Greenbrier II Condominium Owner’s Association v. Bradley P. Ricketts, unknown spouse of Ricketts, unknown tenants, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.

All case filings are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Chance Lee Wyant, 26, of Springfield, pump tech and service and Cheyanne Niaoka, 23, of Lebanon, service tech.

Stephanie Lynne Bails, 40, of Springfield, chiropractic assistant and Mark Steven Peterson, 41, of Springfield, registered nurse.

Keisha Marie Martinez Gonzalez, 31, of Springfield, warehouse administrator and Christopher Richard Sample, 31, of Springfield, chef.

