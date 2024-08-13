24CV0602: Branda J. Bowers v. Administrator, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Springfield City Schools, bureau of workers comp appeal.

24CV0603: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Soundview Home Loan Trust 2006-OPT5, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-OPT5 v. Lawrence E. Dooley, Linda J. Dooley, LVNV Funding LLC, Treasurer of Clark County, foreclosure.

Marriage licenses:

Mayra A. Cruz Mirelse, 32, of Springfield, El Toro and Donald E. May, 40, of Springfield.

Amber R. L. Williams, 40, of Springfield, customer care and Bruce L. A. Portman, 37, of Springfield, customer service.

Tanne R. Casey, 24, of South Charleston and Natalie R. Miller, 21, of South Charleston, student.

Michael J. Williams Jr., 30, of Springfield, forklift operator and Brittany J. Cosby, 32, of Springfield, customer service repres.

Graci El Leonard, 21, of South Vienna, STNA and Jake P. Nichols, 22, of South Vienna, engineer.

Jordan Z. Miller, 26, of Springfield, weld operator and Chelsea K. R. Radcliff, 23, of Springfield, STNA.

RaNequia N. Rhodes, 32, of Springfield, Uneak Designs Salon and Malik A. Thomas, 24, of Springfield, Aldi.

Matthew A. Johnson, 43, of Springfield, metal fabrication and Jennifer R. Rockwell, 42, of Springfield, case worker.

Robyn S. L. McConnaha, 23, of Springfield, vendor and Lucas A. Allen, 24, of Springfield, machine operator.

Morgan T. Gartin, 30, of Mechanicsburg, self employed and Lucas D. Pace, 30, of Mechanicsburg, Miller Furniture.

Property transfers:

Enriquez Investments LLC to Wanda J. Freeland, 323 Galewood Drive, New Carlisle; $135,000.

Kathy O. Franks to Douglas Haas, 341 Prentice Drive, New Carlisle; $126,500.

Paul E. and Sheila R. Francis, trustees to Baylee D. Ferguson, 207 Prentice Drive, New Carlisle; $118,900.

Justin J. Seeger to Wyatt M. Leet, 324 Prentice Drive, New Carlisle; $131,000.

Joshua T. and Donald W. McKee Jr. to Neil J. Dellaria, 303 N. Clay St., New Carlisle; $205,000.

Ted B. and Barbara E. DeHaven to Better J. Rhonemus Holmes, 2151 Elderwood Road, Springfield; $161,000.

Nathan L. and Denae M. Rogers to Nicolas Saucedo, trustee, 3828 Miller Road, Springfield; $570,000.

Robin C. Cowles to Olivia and Dale Pyles, 5955 Knollwood Road, Springfield; $190,000.

Joshua L. Brewer to Joshua L. Brewer, 2591 Old Springfield Road, Springfield; $0.

Lynda K. Applegate to Sandra and Stephen Ratliff, 5700 Mills Road, Springfield; $307,000.

David A. and Andrea B. Treolo to David A. Treolo, 944 W. Sparrow Road, Springfield; $0.

Donald C. and Louise Kreitz to Louise Kreitz, 4400 Springfield-Xenia Road, Springfield; $0.

Ralph F. Whitehead Jr. to Teresa D. Hawke, 7733 E. National Road, South Charleston; $0.

Amanda and Brian Weiner to Amanda and BW Weiner, 191 N. Buena Vista Road, South Vienna; $0.

James Murdock to James and Leslie Murdock, 1560 Mahar Road, South Vienna; $0.

Premier Property Rentals LTD to Robert McHenry Jr., 207-211 E. Main St., South Vienna; $210,000.

Anna and Emmanuel S. Plataniotis to Jeremy E. and Kelsey M. South, 5935 Hennigan Road, South Charleston; $160,000.

Comfort Living LLC to Lilly Russi, 32 S. Chillicothe St., South Charleston; $210,000.

JLB1 Properties LTD to Clayton Properties Group Inc., 200, 202, 204, 206 Berschet Drive, South Charleston; $805,000.

JLB1 Properties LTD to Clayton Properties Group Inc., 212, 216, 217, 222 Overlook Court, South Charleston; $805,000.

JLB1 Properties LTD to Clayton Properties Group Inc., 515 Section Line Drive, South Charleston; $805,000.

JLB1 Properties LTD to Clayton Properties Group Inc., 211, 217, 218, 220 Fence Row Lane, South Charleston; $805,000.

Lonnie H. Ramsey Jr. to Thomas L. Hasting, 1686 Parkridge Drive, Springfield; $11,000.

Lee S. and Virginia R. Brooks to Katelynn E. Carrington, 529 Old Mill Road, Springfield; $180,000.

Douglas E. Tropp to Pappert Farm LLC, 5265 Dayton-Springfield Road, Springfield; $0.

Carol K. Flora to Samuel P. and Carmen A. Young, 2 Storm Haven Circle, Enon; $172,500.

Barbara K. Merritt and Judy A. Miracle to Judy A. Miracle, 3822 Westcliff Court, Springfield; $0.

Glenn O. and Kathleen A. Baker to Glenn O. Baker, 147 Matthews Ave., Enon; $0.

David C. and Cheryl A. Leffel to Norma and Robert M. Bottom, 3939 Mumper Road, Springfield; $270,000.