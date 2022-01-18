Property transfers:
Helen Haskins to Joel D. and Rebekah F. Rodgers, 125 Ravenwood Dr., Springfield; $153,000
Genesis 7 Properties Limited to Randall F. Griffith, 1009 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle; $188,100
Rodz Bros Construction & Remodeling LLC to Meghan and Brandon Jeffrey Pfledderer, 802 McKees Mill Run; $279,800
Hal Don Properties LLC to Rodz Bros Construction & Remodeling LLC, 601 Colony Trail, New Carlisle; $25,000
Bernard W. Palmatier to Alexander E. Corle, 407 W. Jefferson St., New Carlisle; $60,000
Dennis C. Freeland to Elizabeth and Kenneth Francis Staggenborg, 316 1/2 S. Scott St., New Carlisle; $61,400
324 Scott Street LLC to Cherri L. King, 324 S. Scott St., New Carlisle; $145,000