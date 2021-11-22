springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

21CV0338: Amber R. Scurlock, Christopher M. Zimmers v. Anthem, Inc.; Blue Advantage Administrators of Arkansas, Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Equian LLC, Elizabeth M. Mullins, complaint for damages.

21CV0339: Cincinnati Insurance Company, Fairfield Homes, Inc. c/o Gorusch Management Company v. Shan’Yia L. R. Zachary, Stephan I. Akram, complaint for damages.

21CV0340: Debra Y. Smith v. Cassano’s Inc. c/o registered agent William G. Sherman, personal injury.

21CV0341: Wright-Patt Credit Union, Inc. c/o myCUmortgage, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer; John Doe, name unknown spouse of Ron-Dia Kendall; Ron-Dia Kendall; State of Ohio Department of Job and Family Services c/o Ohio Attorney’s Revenue Recovery Division; foreclosure.

All files are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Sara Ann Hastings, 28, of Springfield, server and Zachary Alan Durst, 30, of Springfield, construction.

Samantha Jo Martin, 24, of Springfield, none and Julian Isaiah Craig, 19, of Springfield, none.

