21CV0340: Debra Y. Smith v. Cassano’s Inc. c/o registered agent William G. Sherman, personal injury.

21CV0341: Wright-Patt Credit Union, Inc. c/o myCUmortgage, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer; John Doe, name unknown spouse of Ron-Dia Kendall; Ron-Dia Kendall; State of Ohio Department of Job and Family Services c/o Ohio Attorney’s Revenue Recovery Division; foreclosure.