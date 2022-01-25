Property transfers:
Nancy J. Hopkins to Douglas and Susanne Brandle, 1290 Old Farm Lane, Springfield; $175,000
Wellington Square LLC to Theresa A. and Curtis J. Witby Trustees, 374 Secretariat Dr., Springfield; $70,000
Theresa A. and Curtis J. Witeby Trustees to Heritage Home Services LLC, 2725 Kilkenny Dr., Springfield; no fee
Pine Harbour Investment Company LLC to TL & NC LLC, 3023 Linmuth Dr., E., Springfield; no fee
Julie A. Medley Trustee to Premier Property Rentals LTD, 2546 Casey Dr., Springfield; $100,000
Brandan Vandette to Brandon and Ashley Vandette, 527 Latimer Dr., Springfield; no fee
Nicole S. Huffman to Mark E. Kerns, 2951 Archer Lane, Springfield; $98,000
Luis Pancheco to Gerardo Gonzalez Patino, 1539 W. Main St., Springfield; $49,000
Daniel L. Kaufman to Nathan J. and Amanda J. Fleming, 405 S. Western Ave., Springfield; $32,000
Recoleta LTD to Patricia Adkins, 830 Jefferson St., Springfield; $7,100
Teresa A. Law to Janie Homes LLC, 657-659 W. Jefferson St., Springfield; $25,000
Veronica L. Channels to Brigit Channels Nongkouni Trustee, 1122 Cobb Ave., Springfield; no fee
Mark Minter to Sophia Davies, 1519 W. State St., Springfield; $7,000