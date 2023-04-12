Denna Crawford, 32, of Springfield, processing associate and Kristin Lawson, 31, of Springfield, none.

Corbin McCune, 27, of Springfield, HVAC tech and Jessica McLemore, 29, of Springfield, marketing specialist.

Property transfers:

Justin L. Adamson to Erick Castillo and Bethanie Grace Parshall, 8 Sunset Drive, Medway; $180,000.

Russell W. Clonch to Noah and Hannah Joines, 326 Kennedy Drive, Medway; $141,500.

Emily T. Reid to Tracey and Jeff Bowman, 2167 Lake Road, Medway; $164,900.

Brian Cody Loy Bryant to Ciara Dawn Mowrey and Eli Spencer Clawson, 321 Stratmore St., New Carlisle; $165,000.

Viola Mae Walden to Viola Mae and Anthony R. Walden, 363 Glenapple Drive, New Carlisle; none.

Anthony Dwayne and Marjorie J. George, 1810 Styer Drive, New Carlisle; $125,000.

Daniel S. and Kimberly A. Gray to Daniel S. Gray, 1340 N. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; none.

BGCC LLC to RYJAC Investments LLC, 100 S. Main St., New Carlisle; $200,000.

New Carlisle Holdings LLC to M & M Realty LLC, 203 E. Lake Ave., New Carlisle; $260,000.

Michael M. Smith to Double E Properties LLC, 301 Fenwick Drive, New Carlisle; $70,000.

William J. and Amy C. Wegiel to Amy C. Booker, 1209 Edgebrook Ave., New Carlisle; none.

Angie Cox and Samuel Meehan to Angie Cox, 1108 Langdale Ave., New Carlisle; none.

Kenneth D. Teach to Philip L. Brenda S. Lambers, 3378 Flowerdale Road, Springfield; $130,000.

Shannon G. Hoke and Cory A. Martin, trustees, to Jad Tyler and Nikki Marie Coy, 5400 Penny Pike, Springfield; $329,000.