23CV0232: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Suzanne Ford, Charles Fortner jr., action for money.

23CV0233: Tiffany J. Davis v. Abbey S. Group Inc. D/B/A Wendy’s Old Fashion Hamburgers, Administrator, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0234: Judy M. Coe, Administrator, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Staffmark Investment LLC D/B/A Employee Management Services, bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0235: Athene Annuity and Life Company v. Clark County Treasurer, John Doe Unknown Occupant, State of Ohio Department of Taxation c/o Attorney General Revenue Recovery, Cathy Underwood, Cathy L. Underwood, Voyden Dale Underwood, foreclosure.

23CV0236: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Jennifer E. Leet, breach of contract.

23CV0237: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Julie A. Hall, breach of contract.

23CV0238: Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. v. Clark County Treasurer, Helen J. Dietsch, beneficiary of Jack W. Dietsch, John Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Helen J. Dietsch, if any, foreclosure.

23CV0239: Dowden Park Association v. Clark County Treasurer, MCLP Asset Company Inc., Sarah R. Parker, Simon Kenton Farm Association c/o K & C Service Corporation, Unknown Spouse, If Any of Sarah R Parker, foreclosure.

23CV0240: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Chante Moore, action for money.

23CV0241: Heather M. Stuckey v. Nathanial W. Brown, Progressive Specialty Insurance Co., personal injury.

Marriage licenses:

Stephen J. L. Beach, 35, of Springfield, insurance adjuster and Dustin R. Broderick, 33, of Springfield, graduate students.

Kylie R. Farquer, 24, of South Vienna, student and Garett B. Fogel, 26, of Kettering, student.

Property transfers:

Matthew A. Maurer to Eric Snyder, 514 Candace Drive, Springfield; $236,000.

Donald G. and Joan L. Brennan to Donald G. Brennan, 194 Meadow Lane, Springfield; $157,350.

Roseann M. Ogden to Mike Ogden Jr., 955 Ogden Road, Springfield; $0.

NVR Inc. to Frankel Nelson and Yvena Nelson Vilson, 194 Skyway Drive, Springfield; $257,500.

NVR Inc. to Peterson and Odelene Rosemberg, 171 Chesapeake Circle, Springfield; $301,100.

Richard W. and Vickie J. Guider to Mark L. Peters and Julie Little, 3579 Kingsgate Court, Springfield; $20,000.

Kristy D. Harris and Mary A. Sanders to Kristy D. Harris and William A. Sanders, 1736 Selma Road, Springfield; $0.

Ronald E. Kibler to Alwine A. Cushman, 2541 Derr Road, Springfield; $210,000.

Larry A. Fitzwater Sr. to Kevin O’Neill, 2553 Casey Drive, Springfield; $170,000.

Amanda Massie to Ross and Michelle Seibold, 528 E. Home Road, Springfield; $210,000.

Kashkisk Inc. to Kashkish Inc., 1055 Heard Ave., Springfield; $0.