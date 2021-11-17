springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

21CV0332: Mariner Finance LLC v. Christopher B. Smith, money on account.

21CV0333: Douglas Ray Smith, Kenneth Eugene Smith, Mark Alan Smith, Warren Lee Smith v. Irene Vanhorn, her heirs, successors, and/or assigns address unknown; Clark County Treasurer; Unknown Spouse of Irene Vanhorn, her heirs, successors, and/or assigns address unknown; Rex L. Vanhorn, his heirs, successors, and/or assigns

Marriage licenses:

Rinaldi Dessalines, 36, of Springfield, medical doctor bilingual assistant and Fanta Tiombe Furr, 44, of Springfield, charge nurse.

Beatriz Yaremy DeDios, 21, of Springfield, daycare teacher and Kevin Lopez Montes, 23, of Springfield, construction worker.

Property transfers:

Clayton and Darcy Leach to City of Springfield, 136-138 S. Race St., Springfield; no fee

Abigail Widener to Bruce L. Heights, 420 W. Mulberry St., Springfield; no fee

Terry Dooley to City of Springfield, 520-522 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; no fee

Propequity LLC to City of Springfield, 510 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; no fee

Charlene Minter Fisher and Mark Minter to Mark Minter, 1519 W. State St., Springfield; no fee

William A. and Mildred Kennard to Tonya Robinson, 638 W. Southern Ave., Springfield; no fee

Amanda S. and Gerald K. May to City of Springfield, 901 W. Grand Ave., Springfield; no fee

