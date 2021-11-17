Current cases:
21CV0332: Mariner Finance LLC v. Christopher B. Smith, money on account.
21CV0333: Douglas Ray Smith, Kenneth Eugene Smith, Mark Alan Smith, Warren Lee Smith v. Irene Vanhorn, her heirs, successors, and/or assigns address unknown; Clark County Treasurer; Unknown Spouse of Irene Vanhorn, her heirs, successors, and/or assigns address unknown; Rex L. Vanhorn, his heirs, successors, and/or assigns
Marriage licenses:
Rinaldi Dessalines, 36, of Springfield, medical doctor bilingual assistant and Fanta Tiombe Furr, 44, of Springfield, charge nurse.
Beatriz Yaremy DeDios, 21, of Springfield, daycare teacher and Kevin Lopez Montes, 23, of Springfield, construction worker.
Property transfers:
Clayton and Darcy Leach to City of Springfield, 136-138 S. Race St., Springfield; no fee
Abigail Widener to Bruce L. Heights, 420 W. Mulberry St., Springfield; no fee
Terry Dooley to City of Springfield, 520-522 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; no fee
Propequity LLC to City of Springfield, 510 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; no fee
Charlene Minter Fisher and Mark Minter to Mark Minter, 1519 W. State St., Springfield; no fee
William A. and Mildred Kennard to Tonya Robinson, 638 W. Southern Ave., Springfield; no fee
Amanda S. and Gerald K. May to City of Springfield, 901 W. Grand Ave., Springfield; no fee