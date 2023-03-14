Current cases:
23CV0169: IH Credit Union, Inc. v. Gerald Jean, Emmanuel Nosias, breach of contract.
23CV0170: Bank of America, N.A. v. Jeffrey Aleshire, action for money.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Kane Chassereau, 22, of New Carlisle, server and Madeline Cain, 22, of New Carlisle, server.
Property transfers:
DSV SPV1 LLC to Oliver Bane, 2217 Clifton Ave., Springfield; $50,000.
Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Springfield ACME Rentals LLC, 228-230 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; none.
Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Springfield ACME Rentals LLC, 222-226 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; none.
Max De Long to Ana Medina and Pedro Valdez, 527 S. Lowry Ave., Springfield; $6,000.
Morgan Ray Enterprises LLC to God Only One LLC, 10-12 E. Clark St., Springfield; $50,000.
City of Springfield Ohio to Richard A. Kimberline, 150-152 W. Liberty St., Springfield; none.
City of Springfield Ohio to Gayle Sarff, 906 Clifton Ave., Springfield; none.
Tanya A. Evans to Rigoberto Herrera Hernandez, 234 E. Euclid Ave., Springfield; $48,000.
Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Garry Jeune and Amigo, 1025 Linden Ave., Springfield; none.
Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Garry Jeune and Amigo, 312 E. Grand Ave., Springfield; none.
Valarie Granger to Island Investment Consulting LLC, 452 E. Grand Ave., Springfield; none.
Tommy F. Ellis to Patrick Wolfe, 512 E. Southern Ave., Springfield; $64,900.