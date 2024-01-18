Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

23CV0039: Mariner Finance LLC v. Christy Brumfield, action for money.

23CV0040: Mariner Finance LLC v. David L. Easter, Vicky Easter, money on account.

23CV0041: Henry Schein Inc. v. Frisson Inc., Med Plus Indy, action for money.

23CV0042: Tina Okosi v. Geico Insurance Company, Anita Gilliam, Molina Healthcare of Ohio, Ohio Department of Medicaid, personal injury.

23CV0043: Mary L. Hatfield v. Alid Inc. Ohio, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0044: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Aaron L. Jones, Jr., Unknown Spouse, if any, of Aaron L. Jones, Jr., foreclosure.

23CV0045: General Electric Credit Union v. Dorothy McClure, replevin.

Property transfers:

Roark D. Thompson to Community Improvement Corporation, 2323 Ridge Road, Springfield; $345,000.

Margaret B. and Emel L. Atkins, trustees to Gregory J. and Margaret B. Atkins, trustees, 1455 Buck Creek Lane, Springfield; $0.

Nancy J. Atkins, trustee to Gregory J. and Margaret B. Atkins, trustees, 1411 Buck Creek Lane, Springfield; $0.

Rebecca S. Bishop to Timothy A. and Angela R. Bishop, 227 Kinnane Ave, Springfield; $51,000.

Roy S. and Judith E. Malin to Roy S. and Judith E. Malin, trustees, 2811 Conowoods Drive, Springfield; $0.

Timothy L. Rigel to Timothy L. and Kathryn J. Rigel, 712 Grandview Drive N., Springfield; $0.

Leslie E. Heckman to Barbara Heckman, 1308 Old Farm Lane, Springfield; $0.

