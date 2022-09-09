Marriage licenses:
Kearston Layne, 27, New Carlisle, contact center trainer and Dustin Ball, 27, of New Carlisle, assistant manager.
Darren Paul Jr., 35, of New Carlisle, market manager and Tasha Stambough, 35, of New Carlisle, homemaker.
Logan Glispie, 22, of Springfield, bank teller and Joshua Clark, 26, of Springfield, commercial driver.
Property transfers:
Derrick M. Olwin to Ryana and Mariam Huff, 7650 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $195,000.
Kenneth and Dolores A. Snyder to Tanya Wilson, Bischoff Road, New Carlisle; $34,000.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Randy Collins, 58 Oaklawn Ave., Medway; none.
Robert E. Blevins to Beth Thomas, Tulip Road, Medway; none.
Bobby W. Jones to Brian H. Jones, 320 Pine Road, Medway; none.
Thomas W. Conley to David and Rita Meyer, 1009 Cliffside Dr., New Carlisle; $135,000.
Howard E. Evans and Roxanne W. Evans to Natosha Long and Megan Ferrell, 1746 Styler Drive, New Carlisle; $192,000.
Anita K. Coberly to McKenzie Coop, 1107 Chalet Ave., New Carlisle; $135,000.
Stacy M. Adamson to Harley Nichole Adamson, 105 Weiland St., New Carlisle; none.
Sharon M. Abbott to Dustin D. and Shawna L. Davis, 1068 Steven Circle Drive, New Carlisle; $150,000.
James A. Burns to James A. and Joan Burns, 518 Colony Tr., New Carlisle; none.