X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News | 50 minutes ago
By Riley Newton

Current cases:

All fillings are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Amy Zink, 36, of Springfield, verification and James Dixon III, 44, of Springfield, delivery driver.

Property transfers:

William F. Massie and Tracy L. Lemaster to Tracy L. Lemaster, 675 Whaley Road, New Carlisle; no fee

Steven R. Brown to Alex Oneil and Sierra Peters, 2459 Lake Road, Medway; $222,700

James William and Majorie Louise McCann to James William McCann, 2195 Lake Road, Medway; no fee

Patty Duffey to Patty Duffey and Michale Gilbert, 516 Caldwell Cir., New Carlisle; no fee

Robert L. Burns to ALBAT Program Inc., 1890 Lake Road, Medway; $150,000

Anthony Samborsky to Kara S. Samborsky, 1004 Styer Dr., New Carlisle; $94,000

Tabitha L. and Justin L. Berger to Pamela Estep, 1115 Carman Ave., New Carlisle; $79,500

Esther D. Hargis to Kathy Hargis and Chad Neff, Tecumseh Road, New Carlisle; no fee

Rhonda Ellen Colvin to Rhonda Ellen Colvin and Malcom Quincy Jr., 3763 Cloverdale Road, Medway; no fee

James L. Miller to Kimberly L. Holbrook, 805 Applewood Dr., New Carlisle; no fee

Scott A. Norris to Stephanie Lee and Scott Neil Johnson, 1211 Hemlock Road, New Carlisle; $129,900

William Livingston and Konni Buskirk to Justin D. Fariss, 214 Rawson Dr., New Carlisle; $110,000

Karen S. Kelley to Karen S. Donovan, 507 Zimmerman St., New Carlisle; no fee

James E. and Sandra J. Buchanan to Sandra J. Buchanan; 216 N. Clay Street; New Carlisle; no fee

James E. and Alma Faye Murray to Terry Wayne Ratliff, 4320 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield; $173,700

Leslie and Shane A. McDermott to Joseph T. and Melissa L. Scarito; 4159 Saint Paris Pike, Springfield; $264,900

Clyde D. and Vicey Jane Looney to Vicey Jane Looney, 4256 Willowdale Road, Springfield; no fee

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.