X
Dark Mode Toggle

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
13 minutes ago

Current cases:

23CV0097: Quicken Loans INC, Quicken Loans LLC, Rocket Mortgage LLC v. Jeff Bradley, Jeffrey Bradley, Nancy Bradley, Nancy J. Bradley, Clark County Treasurer, United States of America Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure.

23CV0098: The Huntington National Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, Barbara Penrod, John Doe, Real Name Unknown, The Unknown Spouse, if any, of Barbara Penrod, foreclosure.

23CV0099: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC v. Allstate Exteriors LLC, James Fidler, Shawn Fidler, Jan Doe, Name Unknown, Spouse of Shawn C Fidler, if any, LVNV Funding LLC, Treasurer of Clark County, foreclosure.

23CV0100: IH Credit Union Inc v. Lora Abrams, breach of contract.

23CV0101: IH Credit Union Inc v. Todd Reynolds, replevin.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Courtney Hay, 32, of Springfield, assembler and Joseph Frost Jr., 34, of Springfield, assembler.

Megean Curtis, 25, of Springfield and Ryan Winkle, 28, of Springfield, line worker.

Holly Swords, 52, of Springfield, assembly operator and Shane Plummer, 57, of Springfield, machinist.

Nikohl Houser, 33, of South Vienna, youth coordinator and Bryon Hamilton, 37, of South Vienna, forklift technician.

Property transfers:

Dark Green Investments LLC to Edwin Alvarado, 441 Euclid Ave., Springfield; $11,500.

RJR Phoenix Construction Group LLC to Meredith Higgins, 1108 Woodlawn Ave., Springfield; $179,500.

Frank N. Marino to Brett C. Robinson, 1104 Garfield Ave., Springfield; $137,000.

Phillip A. Metzger to Richard and Colleen Smith, 603 E. McCreight Ave., Springfield; $30,000.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Thousands of Ohioans make tax return errors; see what they get wrong
3
People with special needs get Night to Shine at Clark County prom
4
The Dome’s upgrades: Springfield plans $11 million school renovation...
5
Springfield elementary students collect Valentines from around the...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top