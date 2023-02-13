Current cases:
23CV0097: Quicken Loans INC, Quicken Loans LLC, Rocket Mortgage LLC v. Jeff Bradley, Jeffrey Bradley, Nancy Bradley, Nancy J. Bradley, Clark County Treasurer, United States of America Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure.
23CV0098: The Huntington National Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, Barbara Penrod, John Doe, Real Name Unknown, The Unknown Spouse, if any, of Barbara Penrod, foreclosure.
23CV0099: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC v. Allstate Exteriors LLC, James Fidler, Shawn Fidler, Jan Doe, Name Unknown, Spouse of Shawn C Fidler, if any, LVNV Funding LLC, Treasurer of Clark County, foreclosure.
23CV0100: IH Credit Union Inc v. Lora Abrams, breach of contract.
23CV0101: IH Credit Union Inc v. Todd Reynolds, replevin.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Courtney Hay, 32, of Springfield, assembler and Joseph Frost Jr., 34, of Springfield, assembler.
Megean Curtis, 25, of Springfield and Ryan Winkle, 28, of Springfield, line worker.
Holly Swords, 52, of Springfield, assembly operator and Shane Plummer, 57, of Springfield, machinist.
Nikohl Houser, 33, of South Vienna, youth coordinator and Bryon Hamilton, 37, of South Vienna, forklift technician.
Property transfers:
Dark Green Investments LLC to Edwin Alvarado, 441 Euclid Ave., Springfield; $11,500.
RJR Phoenix Construction Group LLC to Meredith Higgins, 1108 Woodlawn Ave., Springfield; $179,500.
Frank N. Marino to Brett C. Robinson, 1104 Garfield Ave., Springfield; $137,000.
Phillip A. Metzger to Richard and Colleen Smith, 603 E. McCreight Ave., Springfield; $30,000.