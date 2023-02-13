23CV0101: IH Credit Union Inc v. Todd Reynolds, replevin.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Courtney Hay, 32, of Springfield, assembler and Joseph Frost Jr., 34, of Springfield, assembler.

Megean Curtis, 25, of Springfield and Ryan Winkle, 28, of Springfield, line worker.

Holly Swords, 52, of Springfield, assembly operator and Shane Plummer, 57, of Springfield, machinist.

Nikohl Houser, 33, of South Vienna, youth coordinator and Bryon Hamilton, 37, of South Vienna, forklift technician.

Property transfers:

Dark Green Investments LLC to Edwin Alvarado, 441 Euclid Ave., Springfield; $11,500.

RJR Phoenix Construction Group LLC to Meredith Higgins, 1108 Woodlawn Ave., Springfield; $179,500.

Frank N. Marino to Brett C. Robinson, 1104 Garfield Ave., Springfield; $137,000.

Phillip A. Metzger to Richard and Colleen Smith, 603 E. McCreight Ave., Springfield; $30,000.