Marriage licenses:

Christina M. Crouch, 32, of Springfield, veterinarian and Benjamin E. Riedmiller, 41, of Springfield, social services.

Amanda C. Eckmann, 32, of Friendsville, TN, mental health intern and Eduardo Mendoza Medina, 29, of New Carlisle, Meijer line worker.

Emily M. Stamper, 34, of Springfield, pharmacy technician and Grant N. Renner, 31, of Springfield, City of Springfield.

Property transfers:

Michael D. and Joyce E. Mouser to Mr. Deeds LLC, 514-516 N. Race St., Springfield; $175,000.

KW Realty LLC to IM Developers LLC, 424 N. Shaffer St., Springfield; $50,000.

The Lagos Group Inc. to Alejandro M. Valdez, 601-603 W. North St., Springfield; $4,000.

Barbara A. Hensley to Steven L. and Dawn Hensley, 2132 Broadway St., Springfield; none.

Lori B. Anstine to Roy L. and Vicky French, 3164 Sherwood Park Drive, Springfield; $135,000.

Minnie L. Davis to Marva L. Boswell, 280 Raffensperger Ave., Springfield; none.

Elizabeth A. Davis to Shannon Roberts, 316 Gruen Drive, Springfield; $100,000.

Nott Bad Investments LLC to Buck Creek LLC, 412 Mountjoy St., Springfield; $75,000.

Michael D. and Joyce E. Mouser to Mr. Deeds LLC, 630-632 Douglas Ave., Springfield; $175,000.

Thomas A. Crutchfield to Christian Baldwin, 2658 Elmore Drive, Springfield; $68,000.

Belmont Street Properties LLC to Garlind Properties LTD, 764-764 ½ N. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $200,000.

Basem A. Hafri to CBK Holdings LLC, 912-914 Homestead Ave., Springfield; $148,000.

Marsha L. Stapleton to Timothy E. and Tara L. Carnes, 858 Bellevue Ave., Springfield; $90,000.