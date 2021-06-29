springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Marriage licenses:

Craig Johnson, 39, of Springfield, associate and Brianna Davis, 41, of Springfield, associate.

Chealsie Massie, 30, of Medway, home health aide and Phillip Ceriale, 35, of Medway, delivery driver.

Monika Harris, 20, of Springfield, home health and Melvin Miller, 22, of Springfield, infantry.

Patricia Stevenson, 45, of Springfield, none and Art Molina, 50, of Springfield, sales.

Hailey Newton, 20, of Springfield, phlebotomist and Edwin Ascencio-Pacheco, 27, of Springfield, server.

Property transfers:

Bonnie S. and Paul R. Rizzo to Doreen T. and William E. Rosenbaum Sr., 4758 Hagan Road, Springfield; $495,000

Gary A. Thomas to Shelbie Maire and Joshua Dean Koronich, 4624 N. Plateau Dr., Springfield; $382,000

Ann E. Hembree to Kelly Nicole and Michael Kenneth Lemaster, 3534 Derr Road, Springfield; $180,000

Chelsey N. Stillings to Chelsey N. and Casey Sprinkle, 728 Villa Road, Springfield; no fee

Shannon L. and Constance S. Jackson to Constance S. Jackson, 1122 Ferndale Lane, Springfield; no fee

Elizabeth Bell Campbell to Douglas M. and Amy S. Metz, 1130 Westmont Dr., Springfield; $93,000

John W. and Madeline Best to James R. and Elizabeth W. Helwagen, 5597 Victorian Lane, Springfield; $185,000

Anna E. Whestine to Anna E. Fields, 3689 Randee Lane, Springfield; no fee

Tina A. and Jeffrey W. Smith to Tina A. Smith, 3664 Spence Road, New Carlisle; no fee

