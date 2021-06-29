Hailey Newton, 20, of Springfield, phlebotomist and Edwin Ascencio-Pacheco, 27, of Springfield, server.

Property transfers:

Bonnie S. and Paul R. Rizzo to Doreen T. and William E. Rosenbaum Sr., 4758 Hagan Road, Springfield; $495,000

Gary A. Thomas to Shelbie Maire and Joshua Dean Koronich, 4624 N. Plateau Dr., Springfield; $382,000

Ann E. Hembree to Kelly Nicole and Michael Kenneth Lemaster, 3534 Derr Road, Springfield; $180,000

Chelsey N. Stillings to Chelsey N. and Casey Sprinkle, 728 Villa Road, Springfield; no fee

Shannon L. and Constance S. Jackson to Constance S. Jackson, 1122 Ferndale Lane, Springfield; no fee

Elizabeth Bell Campbell to Douglas M. and Amy S. Metz, 1130 Westmont Dr., Springfield; $93,000

John W. and Madeline Best to James R. and Elizabeth W. Helwagen, 5597 Victorian Lane, Springfield; $185,000

Anna E. Whestine to Anna E. Fields, 3689 Randee Lane, Springfield; no fee

Tina A. and Jeffrey W. Smith to Tina A. Smith, 3664 Spence Road, New Carlisle; no fee