21CV0361: MyCUmotrgage, LLC. vs. Clark County Treasurer, Northland Condominium Owners Association, Inc. c/o K&C Service Corporation, The Unknown Heirs, Devises, Legatees, Executors, Administrators, Spouses and Assigns of James Evilsizor, The Unknown Heirs, Devises, Legatees, Executors, Administrators, Spouses and Assigns of Linda Evilsizor, forecloser.

21CV0362: George Combs vs. Pamela Littlejohn, Mary Yates, her heirs, successors, and/or assigns - address unknown, Robert Yates, her heirs, successors, and/or assigns - address unknown, Unknown Spouse of Mary Yates, her heirs, successors, and/or assigns - address unknown, Unknown Spouse of Robert Yates, her heirs, successors, and/or assigns - address unknown, quiet title.