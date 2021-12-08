springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

1 hour ago

Current cases:

21CV0361: MyCUmotrgage, LLC. vs. Clark County Treasurer, Northland Condominium Owners Association, Inc. c/o K&C Service Corporation, The Unknown Heirs, Devises, Legatees, Executors, Administrators, Spouses and Assigns of James Evilsizor, The Unknown Heirs, Devises, Legatees, Executors, Administrators, Spouses and Assigns of Linda Evilsizor, forecloser.

21CV0362: George Combs vs. Pamela Littlejohn, Mary Yates, her heirs, successors, and/or assigns - address unknown, Robert Yates, her heirs, successors, and/or assigns - address unknown, Unknown Spouse of Mary Yates, her heirs, successors, and/or assigns - address unknown, Unknown Spouse of Robert Yates, her heirs, successors, and/or assigns - address unknown, quiet title.

Marriage licenses:

Anthony Magnone, 41, of Springfield, maintenance material manager and Nancy Barton, 54, of Springfield, disability.

Jose Cervantes Bernardino, 37, of New Carlisle, construction and Ana Sanchez Sanchez, 34, of New Carlisle, house wife.

Jonathan Le, 29, of Springfield, account executive and Danielle Greene, 26, of Springfield, nurse.

Property transfers:

Vickie A. Wright to Steven J. and Loretta S. Lokai, 6742 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $115,000

Donald and Sharon Leatherman to Marcia Lockard, 7746 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $60,000

Dylan Stickney to Jacqualyn Jo and Jared M. Thobe, 13 Fair Ave., Medway; $134,000

Richard Coffee to Kenneth and Sarah Hicks, 225 Lammes Lane, New Carlisle; $230,000

Stacy Hensley to Crimson Missile Realty LLC, 3 First St., Medway; no fee

Martin and Jerri L. Murray to VB One LLC, 505 Weinland St., New Carlisle; $90,000

Ellen Lee Moore to Seth Treon, 1122 Frayne Dr., New Carlisle; $139,900

Cory S. Reed to Emily Ann and Joseph Breton Hill, 1227 Frayne Dr., New Carlisle; $150,000

