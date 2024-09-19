24CV0700: Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Lisa Marie Clark, Jonathan B. Ruff, foreclosure.

24CV0701: Absolute Resolutions Investments, LLC v. Noel Perez, action for money.

24CV0702: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, INC. v. Kortney L. Rico, action for money.

24CV0703: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Nichole M. Aills, action for money.

24CV0704: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. David G. Saunders, LeeAnn Saunders, action for money.

24CV0705: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Taylor Ropp, action for money.

24CV0706: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Matthew D. Sheppard, action for money.

24CV0707: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Brittany N. Blakeman, action for money.

24CV0708: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Nikki R. Roberts, action for money.

24CV0709: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Gwendolin Hartman, action for money.

24CV0710: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Camron A. Lewis, action for money.

24CV0711: Capital Auto Credit LLC v. Lorrie McGinnis, Lorrie Rogan, breach of contract.

24CV0712: Capital Auto Credit LLC v. Terri Reynoso, Terri R. Rivas Reynoso, Terri R. Rivas, breach of contract.

24CV0713: Capital Auto Credit LLC v. Noah Morrison, Noah E. Morrison, breach of contract.

24CV0714: Capital Auto Credit LLC v. Corey Homsby, breach of contract.

24CV0715: Capital Auto Credit LLC v. Delana R. Hise, Delana Spence, Delana R. Spence, breach of contract.

Property transfers:

Wesley S. and Bethany Hurles to Deanna M. Criner, 2800 Oxford Drive, Springfield; $290,000.

Donald W. Bennington to Savannah M. and Zachary Forshey, 2960 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; $239,000.

Clifton Ohio Cemetery Board to Little Grange LLC, 3085 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield; $100,000.

NVR Inc. to Monte H. Litteral, 249 Ambassador Drive, Springfield; $325,600.

NVR Inc. to Andrea L. Hodge, 226 London Ave., Springfield; $286,800.

Kenneth A. Steele II to Jessica R. and Kenneth A. Steele II, 181 Skyway Drive, Springfield; $0.

Teresa and William H. O’Hair II to Barbara and Martin Nutter, 1176 Old Farm Lane, Springfield; $218,000.

Donna J. Wick to Joshua C. Reynolds, 2936 Avery Circle, Springfield; $166,300.

Joannis B. Tsounis to Household Visions Properties LLC, 1469 Southgate Ave., Springfield; $40,000.

Aim High Properties LLC to Keplinger Investment Properties LLC, 1105 W. High St., Springfield; $160,000.

Richard E. and Pamela S. Erskine to Richard E. Erskine, 1515 W. Mulberry St., Springfield; $0.

David A. Burnett to Donald L. Craft, 903 Jefferson St., Springfield; $48,000.

Andrew and Ann Hansgen to Ann Hansgen, 1302 Perry St., Springfield; $0.

Norreen Biggs to Mary M. Crain, 648 Tanglewood Drive, Springfield; $287,000.

Landis Properties II LLC to Cory E. Powell and Joshua Farrington, 2018 Gerald Drive, Springfield; $137,000.

Catz Real Estate LLC to Holli McClanahan, 330 S. Clairmont Ave., Springfield; $140,000.

HJH Springfield 1 LLC to Board of Clark County Commissioners, 402 S. Burnett Road, Springfield; $0.

Bryan G. and Heather McNeal to Michelle R. Donahue Anderson, 2115 Columbus Ave., Springfield; $42,500.

James K. O’Brien to Jasper LLC, 2431 Hillside Ave., Springfield; $32,000.

Johnson Salomon to Johnson Salomon, trustee, 100 Roseland Ave. W., Springfield; $0.

Simon Investment Properties LLC to Courtney Reese, 730 E. Madison Ave., Springfield; $86,000.

Timothy E. Zook to Sandra Hunt, 779 Woodbine Ave., Springfield; $83,000.

David A. Wiles to David A. Wiles, 9155 Milton-Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $210,000.

Tabitha A. and David L. Null II to Stephanie and Joshua Newsome, 10485 Milton-Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $150,000.

John George, trustee to Harley Gantt, 16 Elm Road, Medway; $0.

Lillian Frazier to Kenneth R. Mayabb, 216 Winchester St., New Carlisle; $125,000.

Mutual Investment Group LLC to Carl and Kaitlin Christy, 565 Bowser Drive, New Carlisle; $250,000.

Catherine Barber to Leonard A. Shuman, 1633 Wogaman Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

Wilmington Savings Fun Society to Aveyard Paul Rentals LLC, 1207 Chalet Ave., New Carlisle; $108,500.

Joshua T. and Donald W. McKee Jr. to James L. and Angela D. High, 144 Frayne Drive, New Carlisle; $145,000.

Distinctive Home Builders LLC to Blake Gifford, 295 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle; $110,000.