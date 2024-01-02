BreakingNews
Up to $5K available for high school students to attend college

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

23CV0860: NewRez LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Joseph Q. Heeg, Rhiannon Heeg, LVNV Funding LLC, foreclosure.

23CV0861: Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Clarence Fent, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Marja Martin to Kenneth A. K. Martin, 3319 Folk Ream Road, Springfield; $0.

Charles E. and Jo Ann Pelfrey, trustees to Sandra J. Keeton, trustee, 8588 Vernon-Catawba Road, Mechanicsburg; $0.

Robert M. Davis to Kevin R. Frey, 4600 N. Urbana-Lisbon Road, Mechanicsburg; $300,000.

Stephanie L. Smith to Robert M. and April M. Davis, 467 Aberfelda Drive, Springfield; $425,000.

Denise L. Kneisley to Denise L. and Robert E. Kneisley, 425 Tollhouse Road, Springfield; $0.

James Comer to Elizabeth A. Bredenfoerder, 337 Birch Road, Springfield; $0.

Gregory T. and Teresa Smith to Teresa Smith, 1780 E. Possum Road, Springfield; $0.

Carla A. Ramirez to Carla A. and Gregory J. Schutte, 875 Alta Road, Springfield; $0.

Charles H. Bruce and Betty A. Robinson to Scooter Holdings LLC, 2112 Kittyhawk Ave., Springfield; $175,100.

Cynthia K. Cavins to Francis D. and Joyce Harper, 1154 Pheasant Run, Springfield; $202,000.

Kevin P. and Tracy A. Cochran, trustees to Tanya S. Khan, 62 Derby Court, Springfield; $515,500.

Kashkisk Inc. to Kashkish Inc., 1055 Heard Ave., Springfield; $0.

US Bank National Association to Herlex Duromain, 320 S. Western Ave., Springfield; $28,000.

