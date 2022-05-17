springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

23 minutes ago

Current cases:

22CV0200: Philip A. Rose v. Teamworx LLC, Administrator Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.

22CV0201: Edgar Salazar v. Marketa Brown, David Brown, personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Gene Philip Robb, 69, of New Carlisle, retired and Susan Elaine Lambert, 61, of New Carlisle, rural carrier.

