Current cases:
22CV0200: Philip A. Rose v. Teamworx LLC, Administrator Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.
22CV0201: Edgar Salazar v. Marketa Brown, David Brown, personal injury.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Gene Philip Robb, 69, of New Carlisle, retired and Susan Elaine Lambert, 61, of New Carlisle, rural carrier.
In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Community kitchen, food pantry among events in Clark, Champaign and...
3
United Senior Services honors 3 at annual Senior Day Celebration
4
Coronavirus: cases see gradual rise in region, community level remains...
5
Greenon schools STEM teacher selected for prestigious fellowship...