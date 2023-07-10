Current cases:

23CV0466: Gateway Mortgage Group, A Division of Gateway First Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, Alyssa R. Greene, John Doe, Name Unknown, Spouse of Alyssa R Greene, foreclosure.

23CV0467: Greg McBride v. Anjali, Inc., East Main Subway Incorporated, John Doe Individually, Entity, or Employer Nos. 1-10, Subway, personal injury.

23CV0468: Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Melanie A. Ibarra, breach of contract.

23CV0469: The Estate of Elizabeth Creed v. Carespring Health Care Holdings, L.P., Carespring Health Care Management, LLC, Carespring Healthcare Holdings, Inc., Carespring Leasing, LLC, Carespring Senior Management Co., Carespring Services, LLC, Dayspring of Miami Valley Health Care Center & Rehabilitation, High-Day, LLC, personal injury.

23CV0470: Velocity Investments, LLC v. Kristina Williams, action for money.

Marriage licenses:

Eloina M. Flores, 50, of Springfield, Stanley Electric and Roderic L. Nesby, 53, of Springfield, Stanley Electric.

Christy A. Cottrell, 45, of Springfield, program administrator and Brian K. Pierson, 48, of South Charleston, project manager.

Thomas B. Strelsky, Jr., 49, of Springfield, team leader and Cortney L. Beers, 34, of Springfield, homemaker.

Property transfers:

Roanld W. Phillips Sr. to Eugene Yates, 512 Prairie Ave., Springfield; none.

Morris S. Holloway Jr. to Kevin E. Stone, 319 Corlington Drive, Springfield; $94,300.

Lois Arvin to Herlex Duromain and Marie Duplessy, 137 E. Pleasant St., Springfield; $40,000.

John A. Gudorf, trustee to Lt Pathways LLC, 219-221 Euclid Ave., Springfield; $70,000.

George V. and Thelma A. Martens to Timothy G. Rigel, 1210 S. Limestone St., Springfield; $15,000.

Lawrence A. and Frayda L. Beloff to The Richwood Banking Company, 300 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield; none.