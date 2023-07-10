X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
1 hour ago

Current cases:

23CV0466: Gateway Mortgage Group, A Division of Gateway First Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, Alyssa R. Greene, John Doe, Name Unknown, Spouse of Alyssa R Greene, foreclosure.

23CV0467: Greg McBride v. Anjali, Inc., East Main Subway Incorporated, John Doe Individually, Entity, or Employer Nos. 1-10, Subway, personal injury.

23CV0468: Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Melanie A. Ibarra, breach of contract.

23CV0469: The Estate of Elizabeth Creed v. Carespring Health Care Holdings, L.P., Carespring Health Care Management, LLC, Carespring Healthcare Holdings, Inc., Carespring Leasing, LLC, Carespring Senior Management Co., Carespring Services, LLC, Dayspring of Miami Valley Health Care Center & Rehabilitation, High-Day, LLC, personal injury.

23CV0470: Velocity Investments, LLC v. Kristina Williams, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Eloina M. Flores, 50, of Springfield, Stanley Electric and Roderic L. Nesby, 53, of Springfield, Stanley Electric.

Christy A. Cottrell, 45, of Springfield, program administrator and Brian K. Pierson, 48, of South Charleston, project manager.

Thomas B. Strelsky, Jr., 49, of Springfield, team leader and Cortney L. Beers, 34, of Springfield, homemaker.

Property transfers:

Roanld W. Phillips Sr. to Eugene Yates, 512 Prairie Ave., Springfield; none.

Morris S. Holloway Jr. to Kevin E. Stone, 319 Corlington Drive, Springfield; $94,300.

Lois Arvin to Herlex Duromain and Marie Duplessy, 137 E. Pleasant St., Springfield; $40,000.

John A. Gudorf, trustee to Lt Pathways LLC, 219-221 Euclid Ave., Springfield; $70,000.

George V. and Thelma A. Martens to Timothy G. Rigel, 1210 S. Limestone St., Springfield; $15,000.

Lawrence A. and Frayda L. Beloff to The Richwood Banking Company, 300 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield; none.

In Other News
1
Twenty-year-old Springfield man dies after Saturday night shooting
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Second Harvest Food Bank names new executive director
4
Springfield firefighters see increase in calls, adjust to changes in...
5
Clark State to host engineering celebration this month
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top