X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News | 32 minutes ago
By Riley Newton

Marriage licenses:

Heather Kidd, 33, of Enon, office worker accountant and Kendel Science III, 33, of Enon, machinist.

Richard Taylor Jr., 49, of Springfield, self-employed and Candance Happney, 48, of Springfield, STNA.

Stephanie Cutlip, 40, of Springfield, forklift operator and Antonio Rosales, 47, of Springfield, press operator.

Matthew Berry, 22, of Vandalia, OH., youth pastor and Jessica Loza, 22, of New Carlisle, bilingual tutor.

Jarrod Marcum, 44, of Mechanicsburg, CNC operator and Laura Rice, 55, of Mechanicsburg, office admin.

Property transfers:

Daniel W. Friedly to Jonathan and Haidee Marin, 424 Kennedy Dr., Medway; $40,000

Jonathan and Haidee Marin to Marin Renovations LLC, 424 Kennedy Dr., Medway; no fee

Jackie D. and Ellen R. McPeek to Amanda L. Ellis, 33 N. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; $126,900

Jacob Berner to Melinda Stewart, 331 Galewood Dr., New Carlisle; $106,500

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.