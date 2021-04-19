Marriage licenses:
Heather Kidd, 33, of Enon, office worker accountant and Kendel Science III, 33, of Enon, machinist.
Richard Taylor Jr., 49, of Springfield, self-employed and Candance Happney, 48, of Springfield, STNA.
Stephanie Cutlip, 40, of Springfield, forklift operator and Antonio Rosales, 47, of Springfield, press operator.
Matthew Berry, 22, of Vandalia, OH., youth pastor and Jessica Loza, 22, of New Carlisle, bilingual tutor.
Jarrod Marcum, 44, of Mechanicsburg, CNC operator and Laura Rice, 55, of Mechanicsburg, office admin.
Property transfers:
Daniel W. Friedly to Jonathan and Haidee Marin, 424 Kennedy Dr., Medway; $40,000
Jonathan and Haidee Marin to Marin Renovations LLC, 424 Kennedy Dr., Medway; no fee
Jackie D. and Ellen R. McPeek to Amanda L. Ellis, 33 N. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; $126,900
Jacob Berner to Melinda Stewart, 331 Galewood Dr., New Carlisle; $106,500