24CV0734: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Lahela Beard, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Samantha B. Hesson, 26, of South Charleston, paraprofessional and William D. Douglas II, 26, of South Charleston, highway technician.

Norman F. Lincoln III, 40, of Springfield, clean windows and Amber N. Tomblin, 40, of Springfield, babysitter.

Emily T. Pham, 33, of Shoreline, WA, pediatric dentist and Evan M. Dobson, 37, of Seattle, WA, designer.

Athena R. Adams, 28, of Springfield, food service and Kyle E. Bennett, 27, of Springfield, appliance tech.

Property transfers:

James B. Foreman to Peter W. and Amy S. Foreman, 1925 Mahar Road, South Vienna; $61,200.

Ginny L. and Michael W. Reno to Richard L. Betleyoun III, 3796 New Carlisle-St. Paris Road, New Carlisle; $240,000.

Roxanne W. and Howard E. Evans II to Howard E. Evans II and Roxanne Wylie, 3682 Ruby Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

Johanna M. Carlson and Christopher Hausvik to 11810 Stafford Drive LLC, 11810 Stafford Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

Janet E. McGraw to Fritz Acres LLC, 12091 Stafford Road, New Carlisle; $1,621,600.

Gayron and Dorothy Flanary to Jacquelyn E. Raasch and Brandi Dameron, 153 S. Main St., North Hampton; $162,000.

Beverly A. Bardey to Aaron and Amy Snider, 35 N. Main St., North Hampton; $112,900.

Kathryn S. Wade to Charles T. Troxell, 11287 Old Columbus Road, South Vienna; $390,000.

Larry A. and Sandra L. Dewitt to Larry A. Dewitt, 2170 Seminole Ave., Springfield; $0.

Nancy L. Cline to Robin L. Clenney, 5075 Fletcher Chapel Road, Springfield; $0.

Jennifer K. Jones to Robert Picklesimon II, 1230 Titus Road, Springfield; $127,000.

Roberta Lin M. Owens to Comfort Living LLC, 2695 E. Possum Road, Springfield; $215,000.

David L. Bayne to Jose A. Davila, 333 Ogden Road, Springfield; $178,000.

Karlene J. Johnson to Kent M. Bostick, trustee, 3901 Laybourne Road, Springfield; $0.

NVR Inc. to Courtney L. Harper and Roy Seldon III, 247 London Ave., Springfield; $355,300.

NVR Inc. to Amanjot Singh, 241 London Ave., Springfield; $319,000.

NVR Inc. to Joshua L. and Amber R. Spurlock, 239 London Ave., Springfield; $272,100.

Christopher N. and Pamela N. Henry to Brandon N. Hall, 3035 Nantucket St., Springfield; $170,000.

Carter E. and Thomaseah S. Vanover to Miguel Gonzalez, 3138 Eastham St., Springfield; $100,000.

Lisa A. Bushman, trustee to Susan Williams, 1284 Pheasant Run, Springfield; $196,000.

Jeff Thornton to Albert W. and Susan K. Apple, 1139 Derby Road, Springfield; $210,000.

Deborah Davis to Anthony M. Wilson, 1063 Heard Ave., Springfield; $129,000.

Teya McCockran to Jamel Smith and Wynette P. Carter, 603 Hazelbrook Ave., Springfield; $100,000.

Rita Jackson and Donna Benners to Rita Jackson, 833 Stump Lane, Springfield; $0.

Dustin M. and Kathy Owens to Lessage Williams, 402-404 W. Euclid Ave., Springfield; $105,000.

Andrew Tincher to Evan J. Schroeder and Emily A. Ostendorf, 1532 Maiden Lane, Springfield; $141,500.

Jennifer L. Vickers to WW Property LLC, 1922 Westgate Road, Springfield; $165,000.

Brian R. and Rani C. Masser to Sarah N. Cosby and Matthew R. Hanahan, 515 Dover Road, Springfield; $289,900.

Judy A. Oldham to Houses Done Right LLC, 2407 Doris Drive, Springfield; $60,000.

Emily Dyer to Sherrie L. Day, 2816 Duncan St., Springfield; $126,000.

Phalanx Holdings LLC to Kristin M. Robledo, 2121 Woodside Ave., Springfield; $103,000.

Denise Boggs to Denise and Randal A. Boggs, 2100 Hillside Ave., Springfield; $100,000.

Pond Edge Homes LLC to Madison J. Butler, 501 N. Clairmont Ave., Springfield; $110,000.

Linda T. Bowser to Natalie Jackson, 2632, 2634 Hilltop Ave., Springfield; $60,000.

Douglas C. Stapleton to Ohio House Solutions LLC, 925 Burt St., Springfield; $1,500.

David L. barber to JL & JW LLC, 1209 Burt St., Springfield; $17,300.

Frost Properties Solutions LLC to Kings Renovation Group LLC, 1041 Thrasher St., Springfield; $26,000.

Nott Bad Investments LLC to Terry Vanderwork, 1182-1184 Gonder St., Springfield; $40,000.

Mad River Enterprise LLC to Xtruda Properties LTD, 1215 Warder St., Springfield; $300,000.