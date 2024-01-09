Lester E. Sherman, 47, of New Carlisle, technical support specialist and Jessica C. Fowler, 35, of New Carlisle, homemaker.

Andry M. Pascacio Jimenez, 21, of Springfield, none and Yuliset B. Calderon, 19, of Springfield, none.

Ricardo D. Kelly, 53, of Springfield, electrical and Shonie D. Elliott, 50, of Springfield, print operator.

Pierce A. Jones, 25, of Springfield, aerospace machinist and Anissa M. Pulido, 28, of Springfield, transportation driver.

Property transfers:

George Kahlert to Thomas M. and Amy K. Kahlert, 509 Stanton Ave., Springfield; $0.

George Kahlert to Thomas M. and Amy K. Kahlert, 510 Sherman Ave., Springfield; $0.

Premier Property Sales LTD to Glenn and Karen Rockhold, 1750 Northpoint Lane, Springfield; $260,000.

John R. Raster to Kris A. and Samantha Hash, 141 Englewood Road, Springfield; $219,600.

Mark A. and Tracey Stump to US Bank National Association Trustee, 366 E. McCreight Ave., Springfield; $50,000.

Miranda Munoz to Ethan E. Mahn and Deborah K. Jenkins, 9571 Lower Valley Pike, Medway; $274,000.

David J. Lightcap to Karen M. Lightcap, 200 Sycamore St., Medway; $0.

Phyllis J. Coffman to Kristi Smith, 706 Whaley Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Dorothy K. Flora, trustee to Kevin L. and Amy J. Sievering, 900 Narcissus Drive, New Carlisle; $115,000.

Daniel Lewis to Daniel and Ashley M. Lewis, 616 Winchester St., New Carlisle; $0.