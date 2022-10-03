Current cases:
22CV0456: Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc. v. Clark County Treasurer, Jerry Glass, Incenta Federal Credit Union, Pathway Financial Credit, United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urbana Development, Unknown Spouses of Jerry Glass, foreclosure.
22CV0457: U.S. Bank, N.A., successor trustee to LaSalle Bank National Association, on behalf of the holders of Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2006-HE1, Asset-Backed Certificates Series 2006-HE1 v. Clark County Treasurer, Autumn Grubb, Brian Grubb, Household Realty Corporation, Marsh Building Products Inc. c/o FBT Ohio, Inc. as Registered Agent, U.S. Bank National Association, not in its Individual Capacity, but solely as Trustee of NRZ Recovery Trust, foreclosure.
22CV0458: Foursight Cpital, LLC. v. Mark Montgomery, action for money.
22CV0459: H&S Financial, Inc. v. Taleah Watson, money on account.
22CV0460: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. Capital One Bank USA NA, Clark County Treasurer, Carrie Popovich, Matthew Popovich, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Jean Louis, 31, of Springfield, security officer and Mirlande Fevry, 30, of Springfield none.
Adam Ingerman, 27, of Springfield, crane operator and Sarah Murray, 24, of Springfield, car manufacturing.
Katherine Sutliff, 25, of Springfield, customer service and Benjamin Dahl, 26, of Springfield, director of marketing.
Vicki Thompson, 62, of Tipp City, disabled and Brad Sharp, 54, of Springfield, laborer.
Edwin Staigers, 51, of Springfield, retail management and Mary Staigers, 50, of Springfield, retail management.
Property transfers:
Justin S. Pennington to James and Adrienne Bonsell, 6200 Ballentine Pike, Springfield; $300,000.