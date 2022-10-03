22CV0456: Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc. v. Clark County Treasurer, Jerry Glass, Incenta Federal Credit Union, Pathway Financial Credit, United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urbana Development, Unknown Spouses of Jerry Glass, foreclosure.

22CV0457: U.S. Bank, N.A., successor trustee to LaSalle Bank National Association, on behalf of the holders of Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2006-HE1, Asset-Backed Certificates Series 2006-HE1 v. Clark County Treasurer, Autumn Grubb, Brian Grubb, Household Realty Corporation, Marsh Building Products Inc. c/o FBT Ohio, Inc. as Registered Agent, U.S. Bank National Association, not in its Individual Capacity, but solely as Trustee of NRZ Recovery Trust, foreclosure.