All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Tracie M. and Gary O. Baker Jr. to Amanda and Vernon W. Raines Jr., 2220 S. Burnett Road, Springfield; $235,000.

Judith A. Kennedy, trustee to Jacob M. Jeffries, trustee, 2566 S. York St., Springfield; $0.

Jacob M. Jeffries, trustee to Harland E. Kennedy, 2578 S. York St., Springfield; $0.

Double E. Properties LLC to Cheryl Buck and James Dealton Jr., 3795 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield; $280,000.

Helga Huggler to Terry L. Blue Jr., 141, 149 Kinnane Ave., Springfield; $72,000.

Judith A. Kennedy, trustee to Jacob M. Jeffries, trustee, 721 Kinnane Ave., Springfield; $0.

Kimberly D. and Terry L. Blue Jr. to Jean Y. Metellus, trustee, 145 Highview Ave., Springfield; $159,000.

NVR Inc. to Marie T. Louis, 226 Mackinac Drive, Springfield; $276,600.

John A. Jenkins to John A. and Whitney Jenkins, 2810 Marshall Road, Springfield; $0.

Scott A. Waters to Linda J. Niles, 1246 Old Farm Lane, Springfield; $208,000.

Darrell L. Parker to Nicki P. Detling, 3147 Woonsocket St., Springfield; $158,000.

Stephen E. Sawn to Properties Plus 1 LLC, 643 D. Villa Road, Springfield; $71,500.

Kendi Woolley and Richard Gajewski to Carol Bird, 726 Grandview Drive N., Springfield; $155,000.

Jeremiah J. Pennington to Abel F. and Martha A. Mendoza, 1415 Broadway St., Springfield; $131,500.

David K. Keeney and Anna E. Crabtree Keeney to Marianna Szukala, 2051 Harshman Blvd., Springfield; $187,000.

Charles A. Ferrell to Nikki R. Callahan, 3155 Meadow Wood Drive, Springfield; $203,000.

Stephen and Leslie Kestner to Devon Kaffenbarger to Lindsey T. Drenik, 3124 Penrose Ave., Springfield; $223,000.

James R. Palmer to Mary E. Palmer, 2033 S. Hadley Road, Springfield; $0.

Nancy G. Magill to Randy R. Patterson, 319 Buxton Ave., Springfield; $140,000.

William R. and Elizabeth A. Howard to Aaron C. Howard, 127 Willis Ave., Springfield; $33,000.

William R. and Elizabeth A. Howard to Aaron C. Howard, 2800 Dorothy Layne Ave., Springfield; $53,000.

Stanley Duncan to Brayden R. P. and Desirea Curtis, 911 S. Burnett Road, Springfield; $92,500.

Weldon D. and Sheila F. Cooper to Sheila F. Cooper, 2149 Beatrice St., Springfield; $0.

John P. Stute to Garlind Properties LTD, 103 S. Fostoria Ave., Springfield; $46,000.

Frost Home Solutions LLC to Brandon Hall, 2025 Mitchell Blvd., Springfield; $14,000.

Dakota W. Taylor to Randy Bostick, 1929 Fulton Ave., Springfield; $113,000.

Mary E. Gaines to Curtis P. Gaines Jr., 910, 924 Harrison St., Springfield; $).

Neal H. Crandall and Pamela K. Davis to Neal H. Crandall, 610 S. Hubert Ave., Springfield; $0.

Board of Clark County Commissioners to City of Springfield Ohio, 1318 Kenton St., Springfield; $0.

Jeffrey R. and Valerie N. Hayes to WW Property LLC, 502 Power St., Springfield; $0.

Jason L. Silvers to Robert Mackey, 1606 Highland Ave., Springfield; $0.

Justin Dresbach to Ericka A. Newman, 221 W. Parkwood Ave., Springfield; $157,000.

Curtis P. Gaines Jr. to Curtis P. Gaines Jr., 1558 Center Blvd., Springfield; $10,800.

Bryan Champ to Dominic Blair, 1771-1773 S. Center Blvd., Springfield; $119,900.