Current cases:
24CV0589: U.S. Bank National Association, Not In Its Individual Capacity Indenture Trustee of CIM Trust 2021-NR4 v. Clark County Treasurer, IH Credit Union Inc. International Harvester Employee Credit Union Inc., Olajide A. Tawose, Unknown Spouse of Olajide A. Tawose, If Any, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
Tracie M. and Gary O. Baker Jr. to Amanda and Vernon W. Raines Jr., 2220 S. Burnett Road, Springfield; $235,000.
Judith A. Kennedy, trustee to Jacob M. Jeffries, trustee, 2566 S. York St., Springfield; $0.
Jacob M. Jeffries, trustee to Harland E. Kennedy, 2578 S. York St., Springfield; $0.
Double E. Properties LLC to Cheryl Buck and James Dealton Jr., 3795 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield; $280,000.
Helga Huggler to Terry L. Blue Jr., 141, 149 Kinnane Ave., Springfield; $72,000.
Judith A. Kennedy, trustee to Jacob M. Jeffries, trustee, 721 Kinnane Ave., Springfield; $0.
Kimberly D. and Terry L. Blue Jr. to Jean Y. Metellus, trustee, 145 Highview Ave., Springfield; $159,000.
NVR Inc. to Marie T. Louis, 226 Mackinac Drive, Springfield; $276,600.
John A. Jenkins to John A. and Whitney Jenkins, 2810 Marshall Road, Springfield; $0.
Scott A. Waters to Linda J. Niles, 1246 Old Farm Lane, Springfield; $208,000.
Darrell L. Parker to Nicki P. Detling, 3147 Woonsocket St., Springfield; $158,000.
Stephen E. Sawn to Properties Plus 1 LLC, 643 D. Villa Road, Springfield; $71,500.
Kendi Woolley and Richard Gajewski to Carol Bird, 726 Grandview Drive N., Springfield; $155,000.
Jeremiah J. Pennington to Abel F. and Martha A. Mendoza, 1415 Broadway St., Springfield; $131,500.
David K. Keeney and Anna E. Crabtree Keeney to Marianna Szukala, 2051 Harshman Blvd., Springfield; $187,000.
Charles A. Ferrell to Nikki R. Callahan, 3155 Meadow Wood Drive, Springfield; $203,000.
Stephen and Leslie Kestner to Devon Kaffenbarger to Lindsey T. Drenik, 3124 Penrose Ave., Springfield; $223,000.
James R. Palmer to Mary E. Palmer, 2033 S. Hadley Road, Springfield; $0.
Nancy G. Magill to Randy R. Patterson, 319 Buxton Ave., Springfield; $140,000.
William R. and Elizabeth A. Howard to Aaron C. Howard, 127 Willis Ave., Springfield; $33,000.
William R. and Elizabeth A. Howard to Aaron C. Howard, 2800 Dorothy Layne Ave., Springfield; $53,000.
Stanley Duncan to Brayden R. P. and Desirea Curtis, 911 S. Burnett Road, Springfield; $92,500.
Weldon D. and Sheila F. Cooper to Sheila F. Cooper, 2149 Beatrice St., Springfield; $0.
John P. Stute to Garlind Properties LTD, 103 S. Fostoria Ave., Springfield; $46,000.
Frost Home Solutions LLC to Brandon Hall, 2025 Mitchell Blvd., Springfield; $14,000.
Dakota W. Taylor to Randy Bostick, 1929 Fulton Ave., Springfield; $113,000.
Mary E. Gaines to Curtis P. Gaines Jr., 910, 924 Harrison St., Springfield; $).
Neal H. Crandall and Pamela K. Davis to Neal H. Crandall, 610 S. Hubert Ave., Springfield; $0.
Board of Clark County Commissioners to City of Springfield Ohio, 1318 Kenton St., Springfield; $0.
Jeffrey R. and Valerie N. Hayes to WW Property LLC, 502 Power St., Springfield; $0.
Jason L. Silvers to Robert Mackey, 1606 Highland Ave., Springfield; $0.
Justin Dresbach to Ericka A. Newman, 221 W. Parkwood Ave., Springfield; $157,000.
Curtis P. Gaines Jr. to Curtis P. Gaines Jr., 1558 Center Blvd., Springfield; $10,800.
Bryan Champ to Dominic Blair, 1771-1773 S. Center Blvd., Springfield; $119,900.