Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
1 hour ago

Marriage licenses:

Matheu Lester, 32, of Springfield, forklift operator and Vernae Smith, 43, of Springfield, unemployed.

Kelly Mann, 35, of New Carlisle, N/A and Thomas Bowling, 36, of New Carlisle, administrative specialist.

Property transfers:

Jerry F. Curtis to Steven Petty and Laura Cook, 2164 S. Burnett Road, Springfield; $130,000.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 2228 Colby Lane, Springfield; none.

Husted Enterprises LLC to Husted Properties LLC, 2965 Columbus Ave., Springfield; none.

Kellie Lee Hoskins to Kellie Lee and Brandon Michael Hoskins, 502 Golden Gate Ave., Springfield; none.

Rollin E. and Linda L. Rose to Shawn Y. Valentine, Burnett Road Rear, Springfield; $67,500.

Dhingra Family Limited Partnership to Neil Didier, 3010 Heritage St., Springfield; $190,000.

John T. and Martina Yeatts to Martina Yeatts, 1925 Wedgewood Court, Springfield; none.

Melissa Ann O’Hara to Lashonda Crislip, 704 Grandview Drive, Springfield; $123,500.

Freida M. Mincer to Marlea L. Weimer, 1215 Old Farm Lane, Springfield; $195,000.

Norma Murray to Karen Wooten, 3032 Bradford Drive, Springfield; $155,000.

Eldon Markley to Gloria Esterline, 3075 Brixton Drive, Springfield; $180,000.

Susan and Dennis Kimple to Susan Williams, 2419 Home Orchard Drive, Springfield; $170,000.

Theresa Drake to Cassie J. Dodds and Jared M. Van Velzor, 2442 Northmoor Drive, Springfield; $154,000.

Donald R. and Ina I. Salyers to Ina I. Salyers, trustee, 2630 Casey Drive, Springfield; none.

Jane W. Boggs to Robert L. and Fleming N. Boggs, 2630 Balsam Drive, Springfield; $160,000.

