Current cases:
23CV0249: McGregor Metal Innisfallen Works, LLC v. Beach Manufacturing Co., complaint for damages.
23CV0250: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, As Trustee of Upland Mortgage Loan Trust A v. Airionne Howard, Te’Onn Barfield, Airionne Chambers, Clark County Treasurer, Chyrie Howard, Shanice Howard, To’Onn Howard, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, Unknown Heirs, Fiduciaries, Beneficiaries, Devisees, and Donees of Kevin Howard, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Airionne Howard a/k/a Airionne Chambers, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Chyrie Denise Howard, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Shanice R. Howard, Unknown Spouse, if any, of To’Onn Howard a/k/a Te’Onn Barfield, foreclosure.
23CV0251: Mark Armstrong v. R & A Fields Inc., Andrew Ross, Tiffany Ross, Sarah Spitzer, complaint for damages.
23CV0252: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company FKA Bankers Trust of California, N.A., John Does, Names Unknown, the Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Eddie Mae Reed and their unknown spouses and creditors; and, the unknown spouse of Eddie Mae Reed, The City of Springfield, Ohio, a municipal corporation, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Natasha Britton-Echito, 27, of Springfield, warehouse worker and Joseph Ackley, 29, of Springfield, warehouse worker.
Property transfers:
Roger L. and Carla M. Boomershine to Travis and Hannah Zimmerman, 11124 Knoxville Road, Mechanicsburg; $180,000.
Talerie B. Brown to Patrick J. Doorley, 1494 W. Possum Road, Springfield; $110,000.
Timothy James Malone to Craig Sherrock, 4011 New Carlisle Road, Springfield; $27,000.
Chase Sprunger to Kent D. Ankeney, trustee, 3756 E. Pitchin Road, Springfield; $175,000.
David L. Crown Jr. and Susan L. Crown, 35 S. Bird Road, Springfield; $102,500.