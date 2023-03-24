23CV0189: Nations Lending Corporation, an Ohio Corporation v. James Cain, Leanne Cain, Discover Bank, State of Ohio, Dept. of Taxation, Treasurer of Clark County, foreclosure.

23CV0190: U.S. Bank National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, HSBS Bank USA as Trustee, Lowell Osborne, Unknown Spouse of Lowell Osborne, Unknowns of Patricia Osborn, foreclosure.

23CV0191: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company v. James Box, Clark County Treasurer, Pattie Luna AKA Box, Jack Doe Unknown Spouse of Pattie Luna AKA Box, Kattie Luna, Unknown Heirs At Law Of William Siebold, Unknown Spouse Of Kattie Luna, Unknown Spouse Of William Siebold, foreclosure.

23CV0192: Plaza Home Mortgage Inc c/o PHH Mortgage Corporation v. Jody Queen, Richard Queen, Treasurer of Clark County, Unknown Tenants, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Gary Mitchell, Jr., 53, of Springfield, driver and India Childs, 37, of Springfield.

Alisha Porter, 33, of Springfield, CDL Class A and Timothy Jessup, 36, of Springfield, maintenance.

Property transfers:

Barbara J. Parker to Debra Kress, 7475 Detrick-Jordan Pike, New Carlisle; $155,900.

Charles Leroy and Patsy R. Merrow to Patsy R. Merrow, 7293 Detrick-Jordan Pike, New Carlisle; none.

Gary A. Skillings, trustee to Jackie D. and Ellen R. McPeek, 5384 N. Hampton Road, Springfield; $250,000.

Philip L. and Brenda S. Lambers to Nathan and Kimberly Bills, 7682 Sunrise Drive, Springfield; $195,000.

Jason and Jennifer Roos to Nathan Andrew Walter, 1778 N. Hampton Road, Springfield; $385,000.

Tiller Farms LLC to Westmoreland Farm LLC, 6466 Neer Road, Mechanicsburg; $568,000.