Current cases:

23CV0515: Ginger L.. Dewitt v. Administrator Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, The Kroger Company, notice of appeal/civil.

23CV0516: Discover Bank v. Eric Benfield, action for money.

23CV0517: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association sbm v. Bryan P.. Brooks, Daniel D. Brooks, Joseph W.. Grumbley, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, Treasurer of Clark County, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Daniel Dale Brooks, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Joseph W. Grumbley, foreclosure.

23CV0518: Chelsey Patrick v. Stephanie Dahlinghaus, Jacqueline C. Ritchie, personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Sky High LLP to Niclin Group LLC, 1820 Falmouth Ave., Springfield; none.

Ada M. Halbrook to Michael J. Cornell, trustee, 1830 Falmouth Ave., Springfield; none.

Bernice H. and Thomas W. Benton, 544 W. Perrin Ave., Springfield; none.

John E. Ireland and John Edward, Sr., 1716 Portage Path, Springfield; $75,000.

Richard E. and Ida Roe to Richard E. Roe, 1942 Portage Path, Springfield; none.

Reginald A. and Clara B. Richardson to Clara B. Richardson, 817 Stump Lane, Springfield; none.

Shawnell Enterprises, LLC to WJP Rental Properties LLC, 420 W. Liberty St., Springfield; $55,000.

Fitzgerald Real Estate Group LLC to Liam Foote, 904 W. State St., Springfield; $13,000.