24CV0718: IH Credit Union v. Destanee Wilson, action for money.

24CV0719: The Huntington National Bank successor by merger to Sky Bank v. Brent Razor, Jason Juergens, Nicole Juergens, Pamela Littlejohn, Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, Real Name Unknown, The Unknown Spouse, If any, of Brent Razor, Jane Doe, Real Name Unknown, The Unknown Spouse, If any, of Beverly A Brandt aka Beverly A. Conley, John Doe and/or Jane Doe, Real Names Unknown, The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Administrators, Executors and Assigns of Beverly A. Brandt aka Beverly A. Conley, State of Ohio Medicaid Estate Recovery Unit, foreclosure.

24CV0720: CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Cassandra L. Kindell, Robert Smith, JR, foreclosure.

24CV0721: American Express National Bank v. Elizabeth Gaines, Elizabeth N. Gaines, action for money.

Marriage licenses:

Timothy J. Conner, 31, of Fairborn, software engineer and Shelby M. Metz, 25, of Fairborn, paraprofessional.

Elizabeth R. Baker, 24, of South Charleston, team lead Ace Hardware and Kyle G. L. Linton, 25, of South Charleston, order filler Ace Hardware.

Roger C. Hawkins, 71, of Springfield, retired and Haidee T. Adolfo, 45, of Springfield, N/A.

Kyle L. Callison, 36, of Springfield, self employed and Angie M. Day, 44, of Springfield, bank teller.

Mason R. Seum, 23, of Springfield, warehouse worker and Mckenna R. Huff, 24, of Springfield, dog groomer.

Jessica D. Roberts, 41, of Springfield, billing specialist and JEremy D. Oder, 43, of Dayton, driver.

Property transfers:

Sandra J. and Janice L. Gates to Pop Pops Legacy LLC, 1724 Crestview Drive, Springfield; $105,000.

Shawn A. Rigsby to Naubere Jean, 1908 W. Washington, Springfield; $35,000.

Donald Ritchie and Penny Cochenour to Donald Ritchie, 2551 Sunset Ave., Springfield; $0.

Ray Castle to Buyers LLC, 2025 Irwin Ave., Springfield; $190,000.

Dustin and Kathy Owens to Bryan S. and Lorien E. Wright, 410 Willow Drive, Springfield; $179,900.

Brian K. Blue to Steven and Jena Zimmerman, 444 Lawnview Ave., Springfield; $155,000.

Joyce L. Pressnell to Joyce L. Fugate, 2611 Morton Drive, Springfield; $0.

Dustin and Kathy Owens to Tyler and Britney Sinclair, 2111 Hoppes Ave., Springfield; $159,000.

Neil E. and Clara J. Wilson to Clara J. Wilson, 2735 Merritt St., Springfield; $0.

Coin Jar Properties LLC to Chet H. Wallace, 729 Rice St., Springfield; $99,000.

Kurt D. Vogel, trustee to Paul E. and Doris Weaver, 1611 Memorial Drive, Springfield; $90,000.

Melissa Snyder to Robert L. Rice, 812 East St., Springfield; $104,000.

Molly A. Wagner and Robert D. Tackett Jr. to Molly A. Wagner, 1121 Rodgers Drive, Springfield; $0.

Ray D. Castle to Buyers LLC, 1186 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $190,000.

Carrillo Group LLC to Cathy and Allison Bolin, 725 Farlow St., Springfield; $130,000.

Denver R. Castle to Buyers LLC, 713, 776 N. Florence St., Springfield; $190,000.

Turnkey Cashflow LLC to East Coast LTR LLC, 26-28, 30-32 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $159,900.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Melinda and Virgil Rife, 426, 428 N. Florence St., Springfield; $0.

Barry G. Parrett to Teresa L. Parrett, 1576 Columbus Ave., Springfield; $0.

Simon Investment Properties LLC to Castor LLC, 106-108 N. Greenmount Ave., Springfield; $47,000.

Karen Solenthaler, trustee to Teri Yoder, 2022 West Mile Road, Springfield; $244,000.

Carrie R. Chadwell and Nathan P. Hiller to Nathan P. Hiller, 1712 Miracle Mile Road, Springfield; $0.

Comfort Living LLC to Gonzalez Developments LLC, 1421 Center Blvd., Springfield; $45,000.

Karl W. Joseph to Yvens and Norvelie Damier, 1526 Linden Ave., Springfield; $43,000.

Tennia M. and Thomas Olinger Jr. to Jose Santos Granados Gonzalez, 556, 558 E. Pleasant St., Springfield; $87,500.

Wolford and Sylvia Bryant to Wolford E. Bryant and Sylvia K. Wirsing, 742, 814, 816 Piqua Place, Springfield; $0.

Wolford and Sylvia Bryant to Wolford E. Bryant and Sylvia K. Wirsing, 801, 807 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $0.

West Grand Street Properties LLC to Jeff and Emmanuella Damefils, 216-218 W. Grand Ave., Springfield; $115,500.

Meshach Meadows LLC to God Only One LLC, 1252-1254 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $96,000.

Kirk Couch to Laronne Baber, 529 E. Liberty St., Springfield; $0.