Current cases:
21CV0248: Springfield Police Patrolmen’s Association v. City of Springfield Ohio, miscellaneous.
21CV0249: Christopher Collier v. Bradley Downs, Veteran Administration, personal injury.
Marriage licenses:
Sarah Maier, 20, of Springfield, receptionist and Brandon Rickard, 20, of Arcanum, N/A.
Angelia Blanton, 36, of Springfield, STNA and James Yates, 31, of Springfield, tree and lawn care.
Elijah Evans, 23, of Salem, VA, audit production and Arielle Stickford, 24, of Springfield, teacher.
Property transfers:
Hannah E. Williams to Jordann A. and Marcus G. Laughman, 5287 Twitchell Road, Springfield; $185,000
Cavins Excavating Inc., to Richard G. and Heather M. Huxley, Mumper Road, Springfield; $25,000
Sheila J. Rue Trustee to Mary Lou Kenney, 3978 Covington Dr., Springfield; $105,000
Aaron J. Placke to Jonathan C. McMaken, 1603 McGillivray Ave., Springfield; $201,000
Dianna D. and Robert L. Ketterman Jr., to Dianna D. Ketterman, 4525 Ridgewood Road W., Springfield; no fee
Rita B. Butcher to Karl D. and Rebecca L. Hirtzinger, 816 Brendle TC., Springfield; $190,000
Shawn and Lisa Wiederkehr to Shawn Wiederkehr, 1417 Bonita Ave., Springfield; no fee
Shirley A. and Winston D. Prosser to Shirly A. Prosser, 1312 Waltin Lane, Springfield; no fee
Laura P. and Thomas H. Rowe Trustees to Brandie L. Trustee, 7051 Detrick-Jordan Pike, Springfield; no fee
Matthew C. Palmer to Derrek T. Sigmon, 46 W. Clark St., North Hampton; $132,000