Angelia Blanton, 36, of Springfield, STNA and James Yates, 31, of Springfield, tree and lawn care.

Elijah Evans, 23, of Salem, VA, audit production and Arielle Stickford, 24, of Springfield, teacher.

Property transfers:

Hannah E. Williams to Jordann A. and Marcus G. Laughman, 5287 Twitchell Road, Springfield; $185,000

Cavins Excavating Inc., to Richard G. and Heather M. Huxley, Mumper Road, Springfield; $25,000

Sheila J. Rue Trustee to Mary Lou Kenney, 3978 Covington Dr., Springfield; $105,000

Aaron J. Placke to Jonathan C. McMaken, 1603 McGillivray Ave., Springfield; $201,000

Dianna D. and Robert L. Ketterman Jr., to Dianna D. Ketterman, 4525 Ridgewood Road W., Springfield; no fee

Rita B. Butcher to Karl D. and Rebecca L. Hirtzinger, 816 Brendle TC., Springfield; $190,000

Shawn and Lisa Wiederkehr to Shawn Wiederkehr, 1417 Bonita Ave., Springfield; no fee

Shirley A. and Winston D. Prosser to Shirly A. Prosser, 1312 Waltin Lane, Springfield; no fee

Laura P. and Thomas H. Rowe Trustees to Brandie L. Trustee, 7051 Detrick-Jordan Pike, Springfield; no fee

Matthew C. Palmer to Derrek T. Sigmon, 46 W. Clark St., North Hampton; $132,000