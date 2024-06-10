24CV0427: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Carrie Ward, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Gerrit J. Fleischer, 29, of Enon, engineer and Emma C. Jackson, 24, of Chardon, teacher.

Jose E. Bravo, 29, of Springfield, teacher and Rebecca P. Smith, 24, of Springfield, office manager.

Chase L. Abbey, 28, of Springfield, information technology and Claire A. Hopkins, 30, of Springfield, food services.

Regenia L. Powers, 43, of Springfield, warehouse and Elizabeth A. Ikenberry, 32, of Springfield, unemployed.

Cassie E. Dike, 36 of Springfield, sales Englefield Oil Co. and Jamie L. Casto, 35, of Springfield, shipping Gordon Food Service.

Dustin M. Doane, 36, of New Carlisle, processor and Tara L. Prichard, 36, of New Carlisle, retail.

Property transfers:

Kevin Howard to Bryce E. Howard, 1941 Elmsford St., Springfield; $117,500.

Bonita Y. Dover to Bonita Y. Dover, trustee, 2021 Amanda St., Springfield; $0.

McCall McCune Homes LLC to Kashkish Inc., 1032-1036 W. High St., Springfield; $50,000.

John F. and Patricia A. Nangle to Patricia A. Nangle, 1537 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; $0.

Celia Prether to Garlind Propertiers LTD, 150 S. Shaffer St., Springfield; $0.

Joshua Fannon to Stephen A. Jackson Jr., 211-213 S. Race St., Springfield; $0.

Pateric Investments LLC to Garlind Properties LTD, 906 W. Mulberry St., Springfield; $0.

Bonita Y. Dover to Bonita Y. Dover, 537 Fair St., Springfield; $0.

Christian Baldwin to Baldwin Property Investments LLC, 405 N. Race St., Springfield; $0.

Rita M. Valentine, trustee to Martin J. Valentine, trustee, 1611 Malden Ave., Springfield; $0.

James E. Kincaid to Richard A. and Debra A. Dustin, 1325 W. First St., Springfield; $430,000.

Aug Property Investments LLC to Aimee L. Pursley, 710 W. First St., Springfield; $186,000.

Lucas Zappe to Garlind Properties LTD, 1605-1607 Overlook Drive, Springfield; $127,500.

Mark A. Parker to Teri L. Rush, 1754 Broadway St., Springfield; $65,000.

Aaron S. Barrett and Kathryn E. Russell to Aaron S. and Kathryn E. Barrett, trustees, 1809 Broadway St., Springfield; $0.

Dixie A. Dennis, trustee to Brent Martindale, 41 Snyder St., Springfield; $0.

Brian J. and Lisa Colborn to Brian J. Colborn, 276 S. Douglas Ave., Springfield; $0.

Melinda Bullivant to Todd Fisher and Ronald G. Davis, 264 S. Arlington Ave., Springfield; $140,000.

Kab Homes LLC to William H. Woods IV, 110 N. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $99,900.

Buckeye Home Buyers LLC to Grabill Construction LLC, 2805 Maplewood Ave., Springfield; $53,000.

James G. and Sally J. Wells to James G. Wells, 1805 Kenwood Ave., Springfield; $0.

Deanna L. Jaynes to Deanna L. Jaynes, 1431 Mound St., Springfield; $0.

Terry and Sheryl Whitt to Terry Whitt, 526 S. Hubert Ave., Springfield; $0.

Melissa Murnahan to Nanya Equities LLC, 1130 Oak St., Springfield; $0.

Church Holy United Divine Deliverance to Word of Wisdom, 1733 Kenton St., Springfield; $0.

Dianna L. and Kenneth F. Camp Sr. to Dianna L. Camp, 1619 Oakland Ave., Springfield; $0.

Joel Breslin to Josh Culp, 1783, 1785 Edwards Ave., Springfield; $10,000.

McCall McCune Homes LLC to Kashkish Inc. 1805-1807 Edwards Ave., Springfield; $65,000.

Felix M. Guerra Jr. to Stephen Levitt, 229 B. N. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $260,000.

Brooke Valley to Garlind Properties LLC, 212 Rosewood Ave., Springfield; $0.

Eric N. McCall and Corbin J. McCune to Kashkish Inc., 1602-1602 S. Limestone St., Springfield; $85,000.

Jacqueline Holloway to Lagrieta A. Archeampong, 2008 Sturgeon St., Springfield; $0.

Mary E. Gaines to Inner Light Holdings LLC, 509 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $72,500.

CBMM Properties LLC to JAMSRL LLC, 297 E. Southern Ave., Springfield; $45,000.

Darrell L. and Rickie J. Littler to Rickie J. Littler, 627 E. Southern Ave., Springfield; $0.

Eliazar M. Vasquez to Eliazar M. and Vanessa J. Vazquez, 115 E. Cecil St., Springfield; $0.

Crystal Short to Nathan A. Norton, 225 E. Madison Ave., Springfield; $113,000.

Garry L. Miracle to Tackett Investments LLC, 427 Queen Road, Medway; $50,000.

Garry and Patricia Williams to Adam Cope, 316 Lake Shore Drive, Medway; $0.

Junior Investments Limited LLC to Junior Investments Limited, 209 Shepard St., New Carlisle; $0.