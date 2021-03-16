Patricia A. and Donald L. McAllister to Jacob Berner, 331 Galewood Dr., New Carlisle; $76,500

Anastasia K. and Anthony J. Lawson to Anastasia K. Lawson, 1104 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle; no fee

Bert R. and Ethel F. Travis to Christine Rapp, 532 Hamilton Ave, New Carlisle; $152,000

Trenton Allen Holbrook to Clinton Andrew Rutroff, 16 E. Mill St., New Carlisle; $102,000