Property transfers:
Arthur J. Malloris Jr., to Angela M. Shuff, 10816 Musselman Road, New Carlisle; no fee
Michael T. Panstingel to Charles W. Scott, 653 Victory Road, Springfield; $480,000
APA Vincent & JMWREN LLC to JMWREN LLC, 200 N. Main St., New Carlisle; no fee
Paul Edward McCoy to Billy Horn, 106 Smith St., New Carlisle; $75,000
Patricia A. and Donald L. McAllister to Jacob Berner, 331 Galewood Dr., New Carlisle; $76,500
Anastasia K. and Anthony J. Lawson to Anastasia K. Lawson, 1104 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle; no fee
Bert R. and Ethel F. Travis to Christine Rapp, 532 Hamilton Ave, New Carlisle; $152,000
Trenton Allen Holbrook to Clinton Andrew Rutroff, 16 E. Mill St., New Carlisle; $102,000