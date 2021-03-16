X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

By Riley Newton

Property transfers:

Arthur J. Malloris Jr., to Angela M. Shuff, 10816 Musselman Road, New Carlisle; no fee

Michael T. Panstingel to Charles W. Scott, 653 Victory Road, Springfield; $480,000

APA Vincent & JMWREN LLC to JMWREN LLC, 200 N. Main St., New Carlisle; no fee

Paul Edward McCoy to Billy Horn, 106 Smith St., New Carlisle; $75,000

Patricia A. and Donald L. McAllister to Jacob Berner, 331 Galewood Dr., New Carlisle; $76,500

Anastasia K. and Anthony J. Lawson to Anastasia K. Lawson, 1104 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle; no fee

Bert R. and Ethel F. Travis to Christine Rapp, 532 Hamilton Ave, New Carlisle; $152,000

Trenton Allen Holbrook to Clinton Andrew Rutroff, 16 E. Mill St., New Carlisle; $102,000

