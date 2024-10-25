Katana A. Wolfcomer, 26, of Springfield, office manager and Brendan M. Myers, 26, of Springfield, general laborer.

Amber N. Pelfrey, 45, of New Carlisle, accounting and Mark J. Mathews, 52, of New Carlisle, scheduling.

Property transfers:

Lydia A. Divine to Milam Dobbins, 2115 Mechanicsburg Road, Springfield; $157,000.

Jack and John Bruce to Threshold Group LLC, 811 E. Rose St., Springfield; $0.

Myra Snyder to Myra Snyder, 815 E. Rose St., Springfield; $0.

Fireside Joshua Tree LLC to Collin Downing, 1411 Barclay St., Springfield; $110,000.

Brigette D. Castiaux to Dawn and Jason Shirk, 1553 Memorial Drive, Springfield; $158,900.

Donald E. Potter to Bryan Cox and Rhonda K. Cox, 309-311 East St., Springfield; $44,000.

Michael A. Turner to Los Compadres Properties LLC, 1626 Lexington Ave., Springfield; $20,000.

Larry W. Riley to Liza Partee, 1726 Catawba Ave., Springfield; $64,900.

Comfort Living LLC to Phalanx Holdings LLC, 1815 Prospect St., Springfield; $0.

Conscious Connect Community to Auburn J. Tolliver Community Projects Inc., 1626 S. Limestone St., Springfield; $0.

Jefferson G. and Jane E. Honefanger to Jefferson G. Honefanger, 134 Corlington Drive, Springfield; $0.

Warren L. Smith to 2037 Ontario LLC, 2021, 2023 Ontario Ave., Springfield; $75,000.

Mark A. Smith to 2037 Ontario LLC, 2037 Ontario Ave., Springfield; $75,000.

Comfort Living LLC to Lacy Gilkerson, 603-605, 609 Tibbetts Ave., Springfield; $35,000.

Los Compadres Properties LLC to Andrea E. Guevara, 316 W. Southern Ave., Springfield; $25,000.

Coin Jar Properties LLC to Tamara Haines, 235 W. Grand Ave., Springfield; $100,000.

Robert Thompson to Thomas E. Thompson, 601 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $0.

Linda G. Hayner to Daniel F. Moell and Sarah E. Hickey, 608 E. Cassilly St., Springfield; $165,000.

Amy E. Latham to Kyle and Kristyn Keriazes, 9 S. Broadmoor Blvd., Springfield; $438,000.

Karen S. Schneider to McWhorter Properties & General, 25 Andrews Lane, New Carlisle; $0.

Treva A. Bashore to Benjamin and Jessica Fornshell, 1360 Snider Road, New Carlisle; $405,000.

William T. and Michelle J. Hardert to William E. and Mitchell T. Hardert, trustees, 237 Brookside Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

David A. Wiles to David A. Wiles, 9155 Milton-Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $210,000.

Jerry Evans to Jodi Smith, 2118 Union Road, Medway; $0.

Stephen K. Hayslip to Mason and Haley Beale, 1723 Hartley Ave., New Carlisle; $132,000.

Northern Cardinal Properties LLC to Guiding Point Properties LLC, 1717 Hartley Ave., New Carlisle; $0.

Michael L. Bockrath to Adler D. Romero, 905 Pepperwood Drive, New Carlisle; $155,000.

Viola M. Williams to Pamela K. Reid and Robin L. Burleson, 906 Scott Circle, New Carlisle; $0.

Jeannie T. Cameron to Jeannie T. Cameron and Julie A. Rishel, 506 Funston Ave., New Carlisle; $0.

Pamela K. Reid and Robin L. Burleson to Dane Swearingen to Malerie Herrmann, 218 Funston Ave., New Carlisle; $179,900.

Marvis C. Lloyd Elfers to Marvis C. Elfers, trustee, 3310 Haven Hill Road, Springfield; $0.

Kevin F. Colvin to Kevin F. and Linda Colvin, 3549 Johnson Road, Springfield; $0.

Stephanie L. Roberts to Geraldine C. and Lewis D. Cottrell Jr., 6735 Selma Pike, South Charleston; $465,000.

Emma Dungey to Amy R. Buycks, trustee, 6306 S. Pitchin Road, Springfield; $0.

Todd M. Burgess to Brigette Castiaux, 4441 S. Pitchin Road, Springfield; $215,500.

Shelby R. Mershon to William L. Phillis Jr., 235 S. Buena Vista Road, South Charleston; $1,800,000.

Todd S. Wagner and Cynthia J. Boone to Karon Bell, 3091 Arthur Road, Springfield; $200,000.

James C. Greene to Orca Holdings LLC, 3643 Old Mill Road, Springfield; $298,000.

Carol E. and Ronald D. White Sr. to Ronald D. White Jr., trustee, 3035 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; $0.

Alan V. and Shirley E. Keister to Keith A. and Jeanne A. Dickman, 6273 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; $435,000.

James C. Greene to Orca Holdings LLC, 95 S. Pleasant St., Enon; $298,000.

Charles R. and Tracy D. Forman to Allen St. Myers, 4075 Mechanicsburg Road, Springfield; $355,000.

Shawn G. Stradling to Cameron L. Parker, 3979 Delmar Circle, Springfield; $230,000.