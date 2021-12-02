Current cases:
21CV0352: MidFirst Bank v. Ryan D. Burleson, Capital One Bank, Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe unknown spouse of Burleson (if any), foreclosure.
21CV0353: Kevin Leavell v. ARC Staffing Solutions LLC, Administrator Stephanie McCloud, bureau of workers comp appeal.
21CV0354: Kelli A. Northrup v. Bon Secours Mercy Health, Administrator Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Stephanie B. McCloud, bureau of workers comp appeal.
All files are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Alyssa Kathryn Mazzei, 32, of Springfield, pastor and Robert Gerald Baker, 31, of Springfield, candy maker.
Property transfers:
Rick A. Stamper to MTGW Acquisitions Inc., 7040 Tall Timber Trl., Enon; $107,300
Donald E. Welch to Donald E. Welch Trustee, Jackson Road, Springfield; no fee
Dorothy E. and Douglas A. McCarty Trustees to Dawn E. Kettlehake Trustee, 2837 W. Jackson Road, Springfield; no fee
Dawn E. Kettlehake Trustee to Travis M. Richardson, 2837 W. Jackson Road, Springfield; $110,000
Norma J. Hager to Christopher D. Baird, 340 Fairfield Pike, Enon; $190,000
Kyle Richards to Robert and Jennifer Espich, 4245 Phoenix Dr., Springfield; $153,000
Barbara A. and William T. Benston to Barbara A. Benston Trustee, 5557 Calais Dr., Springfield; no fee
James A. and Regina A. Hannon to Ryan and Samantha King, 4507 Windwood St., Springfield; $350,000
Jack Edward Porter to Trina L. Ross, 1113 Ferndale Lane, Springfield; $136,300