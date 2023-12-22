23CV0846: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. City of Springfield Ohio, Clark County Treasurer, Vincent K. Roberts, Wanda Roberts, Wright-Patt Credit Union, foreclosure.

23CV0847: NewRez LLC, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. William H. Brown, Clark County Treasurer, Lori Crothers, LVNV Funding LLC c/o Corporation Service Company, United States of America Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Serve Highest Officer Found, United States of America Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Serve: U.S. Attorney’s Office, Unknown Spouse of Lori Crothers, if any, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Bryon L. Payne, 448 E. Grand Ave., Springfield; $0.

Kappa Delta Alumnae Association of Springfield to Corporation of Alpha Nu House, 602 N. Wittenberg Ave., Springfield; $0.

Baird Real Estate Investments LLC to Charles Williams, 1127 Olive St., Springfield; $159,000.

Monty G. and Dixie Fisher to Christopher J. and Shelby D. Starr, 613 E. McCreight Ave., Springfield; $159,000.

David A. and Tosha B. House to Envision Enterprises LLC, 605 E. Northern Ave., Springfield; $65,200.

Matthew J. and Jennifer S. Hoolihan to 309 Stanton Ave. LLC, 309-311 Stanton Ave., Springfield; $0.

William D. Rowe to Ryan P. and Holly V. Howell, 623 N. Murray St., Springfield; $50,000.

Tyler and Julie Walters to Norman J. and Karen L. Miozzi, 40 N. Center St., Springfield; $277,000.

George E. Harris, Jr. to Megan L. Miller, 2103 N. Fountain Blvd., Springfield; $185,000.

Judy L. Saddler to Brian and Vania R. Horstman, 118 Ardmore Road, Springfield; $246,000.